Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

NGOs spent Sh197.9bn on projects last financial year

The investment in various charitable areas increased by Sh12.4 billion compared to the previous year.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19-Non-Governmental Organisations spent a total of Sh197.9 billion on projects last financial year, according to a report details the sector’s contribution to the economy.

The Annual NGO Sector Report 2022/2023 launched yesterday indicates that the investment in various charitable areas increased by Sh12.4 billion compared to the previous year.

Interior Principal Secretary, Raymond Omollo said the funds were allocated to various sectors, including health, education, welfare and agriculture, as well as water and sanitation, among others.

In a speech read on his behalf by Principal Administrative Secretary Njenga Miiri during the launch at KICC, PS Omollo lauded the partnership between the Public Benefit Organisations (PBOs) and the Government on development issues.

The launch marked the start of NGOs Week 2024, an event aimed at providing a platform for charitable organisations to showcase what they do and share experiences.

PS Omollo noted that this year’s NGOs Week theme “Building Synergy for a Sustainable Future” was a rallying call on all non-profits operated for charitable purposes to work together with stakeholders, including the Government to create more impact in the society.

“The PBO sector has have long been recognised as crucial actors in driving sustainable development, and working at the forefront to address pressing societal challenges,” he said.

He particularly praised NGOs for working with the National Government Administrative Officers (NGAOs) to deal with the floods that affected various parts of the country.

The PS said local and international NGOs provided emergency relief, including food, clean water, medical supplies, hygiene kits, education materials and temporary shelter to affected communities.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

PS Omollo, however expressed concerned that only 2,828 out of 12,000 registered NGOs filed their annual reports as required by law.

“Despite having over 10,000 active NGOs, the actual contribution of this sector to the economy remains unclear due to these reporting deficiencies,” he noted.

The PS directed the PBO Authority to take firm action against the noncompliant PBOs as per the law, including deregistering those that had not filed their reports for long.

He said the Government operationalised the PBO Act as part of its commitment to provide an enabling environment for the non-state actors to operate effectively and enjoy the civic rights and freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution.

He challenged challenge NGOs to embrace transparency in their funding sources as well as expenditure.

The implementation of the PBO Act requires active participation of all stakeholders.

“The Act provides a broader civic space and is arguably one of the most progressive legislation in guaranteeing the freedom of association and assembly as provided for in Article 36 of our Constitution,” he said.

He added that the law provided a framework for collaboration and a robust framework for PBO registration and regulation.

It enhances transparency, accountability, and efficiency in PBOs and could ultimately promote sustainable programmes. PBO Authority Chairman, Mwambu Mabongah, urged charitable organisations to redouble their efforts in supporting the needy and vulnerable.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Referring to the biblical parable of the good Samaritan, Mwabongah asked NGOs to be good neighbours by assisting those in extreme need in their areas of operation.

Mwabongah said the Authority would work with all stakeholders to implement the new law. Executive Director Mutuma Nkanata said the Authority would provide policy guidelines to all NGOs on transition to the new legal regime.

Nkanata said the Authority was working with stakeholders to develop regulations that will govern registration and regulation of the sector.

“Pursuant to the Authority’s policy guideline role, continue to publish the Annual NGO Sector Report and provide guidance to PBOs on Kenya’s national development plan, including aligning their programmes to the Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda,” he said.

He thanked the sector for their role in organising the NGOs Week 2024.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Police officer loses forearms after teargas canister explodes in anti-Finance Bill 2024 protests

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – A police officer lost both his fore arms Tuesday during the anti-Finance Bill when a teargas canister exploded on...

12 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Budget Cuts in Kenyan Health Sector Spark Outcry Amid Sickle Cell Crisis

The budget cut of over Sh11 billion has come as a significant shock to the country.

13 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MCK Condemns Arrests, Assaults on Journalists During Nairobi Protests

The attacks occurred during protests staged against the Finance Bill 2024 that seeks to raise the cost of living through heavy taxes.

13 hours ago

Featured

(VIDEO) Police teargas and arrest “occupy parliament” protestors in Nairobi

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

17 hours ago

Top stories

Kenya scraps bread tax as protesters tear-gassed

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – Kenya’s government has scrapped some proposed taxes in this year’s controversial finance bill after a public outcry. The announcement...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CJ Koome promises to enhance security for Judges, Judicial officers, staff

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has assured that immediate steps were being taken to ensure the safety of court premises,...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Kwanza MPs pledge to vote for the Finance Bill 2024

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group will vote for the Finance Bill 2024 when it comes up for debate in the...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

LSK condemns Police Ban on Finance Bill 2024 protests, threaten legal action

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has threatened legal action against Nairobi Police boss Adamson Bungei for banning the...

20 hours ago