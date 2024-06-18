New Report Highlights Alarming Rise in Religious Intolerance and Violence Against Minorities in Pakistan

1 SHARES Share Tweet

June 18 – The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has released its annual report, detailing significant challenges faced by religious minorities in the country from June 2022 to July 2023.

Authored by Rabia Mahmood and titled “Culture of Hatred,” the 43-page report highlights the state of religious freedoms and the various forms of discrimination and violence targeting religious minorities in Pakistan.

One of the key incidents featured in the report occurred on August 16, 2023, in Jaranwala, Punjab, where allegations of blasphemy by a Christian individual led to a large protest. The protest escalated into violence, resulting in the ransacking and burning of 24 homes, marking a troubling escalation in religiously motivated attacks.

The report identifies several factors contributing to such incidents, including the exploitation of religious sentiments by major political factions. It notes the rise of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) as a formal political entity, supported by segments of the legal community promoting divisive rhetoric. Additionally, state policies aimed at maintaining peace and security have come under scrutiny, particularly concerning arrests made under charges of religiously motivated crimes.

The report also documents cases of forced conversions of young Hindu and Christian girls, attacks on Ahmadiyya mosques, and increased arrests related to allegations of online blasphemy. Tragically, at least seven individuals from Ahmadiyya, Christian, Sikh, and Muslim communities lost their lives due to religious intolerance during the reporting period.

Despite these challenges, the HRCP report calls on Pakistan to urgently fulfil its international obligations under the Freedom of Religion or Belief (FoRB) and emphasizes the importance of upholding the Supreme Court’s 2014 verdict on the rights of religious minorities.

The report underscores the critical need for immediate action to address religious intolerance and uphold human rights in Pakistan, urging adherence to international human rights frameworks amidst growing concerns.

