President Ruto briefly joined the space forum among thousands of participants.

Kenya

Netizens rally against Finance Bill with brief Ruto appearance at X forum

The Finance Bill 2024 continues to provoke widespread anger among Gen Z, who pledge to escalate protests to pressure the government into withdrawing it.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 22 – Kenyan netizens stormed X on Saturday, escalating protests against the Finance Bill 2024 and condemning poor governance in the country.

The space forum organized by diverse Kenyans saw participation from activists, members of civil society, professionals from various disciplines, and politicians who found themselves at the center of discussion.

Notable political leaders who joined the forum included President William Ruto, who exited after a few seconds amid the heated debate.

Other participants were Cabinet Secretaries Kipchumba Murkomen (Transport) and Kithure Kindiki (Interior), Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura, and Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, among others.

Generation Z, who have labeled the controversial Finance Bill 2024 punitive and ill-timed, primarily oppose it, and have been mobilizing protests nationwide.

Amid the escalating protests, President Ruto has maintained that the Bill’s benefits, once implemented, will be substantial.

However, the majority of Kenyans remain unconvinced, accusing him of reneging on his campaign promise to make life more bearable.

Members of the National Assembly on June 20, 2024, voted in favor of the Bill, with 204 lawmakers endorsing it to proceed to the next stage in the Committee of the Whole House.

Meanwhile, 115 others opposed its passage, setting the stage for further debate and potential amendments to its clauses.

During the space discussion on X, CS Murkomen was the first to face accusations from users, who accused him of indulging in opulence at the expense of hard-earned money from Kenyans.

“You have been a disgrace to our country. All you do is wear expensive watches and donate millions to churches while Kenyans are suffering,” one user known as Amerix fired.

Another user named Shanki encouraged the electorate to ensure their voices are heard in the 2027 elections.

“We need to teach these MPs who are not for the people by voting them out in the elections,” he said.

As of 3:24 pm EAT, the forum had attracted more than 53,000 participants, with the number increasing as the discussion continued.

