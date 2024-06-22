Connect with us

Chief Justice Martha Koome chaired the special NCAJ session on Friday/CFM/Moses Muoki

NATIONAL NEWS

NCAJ seeks additional financing for new security arrangements in courts

The Council outlined the measures on Friday following a meeting during which it assessed the Makadara shooting incident that claimed the life of Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti.

Published

GetIT411: COUNCIL on Administration of Justice urges financial support to aid planned security review in courts; promises decisive changes. www.capitalfm.co.ke

