Nakuru woman turns up for anti-Finance Bill protests with her two kids

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 25 – A Nakuru woman has shown up in the streets with her children in solidarity with the demonstrators largely led by Generation-z.

The woman who says she believes that every Kenyan has the right to demonstrate asserted that it was safe to come out and be in solidarity with the young people in the wake of anti-finance bill protests.

”I have the courage to come out with my young kids because I believe no one will harm us today. We want to ensure everyone comes out to participate,” she stated.

She called on all young people to stand out for their rights and oppose the punitive tax.

The anti-finance bill demonstrations have rocked several parts of the country with youths calling for the total repeal of the bill.

In the capital Nairobi, police deployed teargas canisters and water cannons to disperse protesters who have largely been peaceful.

Two protesters have so far died and hundreds have been injured following the demonstration dubbed Occupy Parliament.

