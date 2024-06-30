Nairobi to Host East Africa’s Premier Healthcare and Medical Laboratory Event in September

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – Nairobi is set to host East Africa’s premier healthcare and medical laboratory event from September 4 to 6, 2024.

The three-day event will bring together leading regional and international professionals to discuss pressing topics in primary healthcare, healthcare financing, and leadership.

Over 250 exhibitors and 8,000 professionals from more than 30 countries will gather for the second edition of this event, which offers distinct opportunities for networking, live product demonstrations, and building lasting relationships.

According to Medic East Africa’s 2024 Healthcare Outlook for East Africa, the region’s medical sector, including doctors, nurses, and lab technicians, is understaffed, with an average of 0.2 physicians for every 1,000 people.

“Innovation and prosperous partnerships are central to our country’s efforts to meet UN healthcare objectives by 2030,” said Dr. Joseph Lenai, Acting Director of Preventive and Promotive Health Services from Kenya’s Ministry of Health.

Supported by professional groups like the Association of Kenya Medical Laboratory Scientific Officers and the Kenya Association of Private Hospitals, this meeting promises to reshape approaches to healthcare challenges and address the daily issues faced by workers in the sector.

“Medic East Africa is proud to be hosting this regional event in partnership with the Kenyan Ministry of Health. Support from key organizations in the health sector will go a long way to ensuring that solutions to the region’s most pressing healthcare needs come out of this gathering,” said Senior Exhibitions Director Tom Coleman.

Attendees can look forward to engaging panel discussions, networking opportunities, and a chance to see how the latest innovations in medical laboratories, imaging, and diagnostics can help them tackle the daily challenges faced by workers in the sector.

