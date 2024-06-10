Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi developers call for stakeholders’ meeting after Ruto order on building heights

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 10 – The Property Developer’s Welfare Society of Nairobi is calling for a stakeholders’ meeting with both county and national government to avoid misinterpretation or confusion of laws and regulations.

This follows President William Ruto’s recent statement during the 60th Kenya Air Force Anniversary celebration, emphasizing adherence to laws when constructing near the Eastleigh military airbase.

“As stakeholders in the development sector, we advocate for transparent communication, regulatory clarity, and a supportive environment for sustainable growth,” said Abdi Dahir, Secretary General of the Property Developer’s Welfare Society of Nairobi.

Ruto’s recent stance contrasts with his previous decree, where he ordered lifting the 12-floor ceiling for buildings near Moi Air Base in Eastleigh.

He had initially announced approval for the construction of multi-storey buildings.

The Secretary General reaffirmed the welfare’s commitment to adherence to directives, urging developers to follow approved plans provided by the Nairobi City County.

He emphasized the importance of distinguishing between legitimate development activities and unlawful practices to prevent harassment or exploitation.

About The Author

John Waweru

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto meets Meru leaders at State House

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 – President William Ruto is currently meeting with Meru leaders at State House, Nairobi. The meeting come ahead of his...

37 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Over 200 Gikomba traders whose structures were demolished want President Ruto’s intervention

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 10 – Over 200 traders from Gikomba have now appealed to president William Ruto personally intervene and have their premises restored....

57 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto, Gachagua score D in Infotrak performance rating

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 10 – President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua have scored a D grade in their performance, according to a...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyatta’s office has only received Sh28mn – Kanze Dena

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 – The office of the fourth president Uhuru Kenyatta now says it has only received Sh28 million out of the...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt reduces budget by Sh132.4bn

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 10 – The government has reduced this financial year’s overall budget by Sh132.46 billion from Sh3.981 trillion to Sh3.848 trillion. This...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt launches fourth medium term plan of Kenya Vision 2030

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 – The government has launched the fourth and final segment of the Kenya Vision 2030 Plan. According to Interior Cabinet...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki top performing CS with a B grade, Infotrak poll shows

According to the study, communication, competency and service delivery were among the areas that Kindiki excelled in.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto signs Division of Revenue Bill into law

The National Government is set to receive Sh2.5 trillion which shall be utilized to fund the recurrent and development expenditure.

4 hours ago