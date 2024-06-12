Connect with us

Nairobi County Government Headquarters.

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi County Govt to receive largest allocation of Equitable Share in 2024/2025 financial year

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 12 – The Nairobi County Government will receive the lion’s share of the Sh400 billion to be shared among counties.

This is anchored on the County Allocation of Revenue Bill which divides money horizontally among counties

Nairobi County is scheduled to receive Sh20.8billion, followed by Nakuru County, which will get Sh14.1 billion.

Turkana County under Governor Jeremiah Lomorkai will receive Sh13.6 billion, Fernandez Baraza (Kakamega) Sh13.4 billion and Kimani Wamatangi (Kiambu) Sh12.7 billion respectively.

Kilifi will receive Sh12.5 billion while Mandera County will receive Sh12 billion, Bungoma County will get Sh11.5 billion.

The Julius Malombe led County will receive Sh11.2 billion while Governor Kawira Mwangaza (Meru) poised to get Sh10.2 billion.

Ahmed Abdullahi County of Wajir will get while Wavinya Ndeti (Machakos) will get Sh9.9 billion.

Kisii County is expected to receive Sh9.6billion while Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu (Narok) will oversee Sh9.5 billion allocation.

Governor Fatuma Achani (Kwale) will control Sh8.88 billion, Jonathan Bii (Uasin Gishu) is set to receive Sh8.766 billion.

Governor Mutula Kilonzo (Makueni) is expected to receive Sh8.762 billion, Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o (Kisumu) will control Sh8.68 billion, Ochillo Ayacko (Migori) will get Sh8.66 billion.

Governor Nadhif Jama (Garissa) Sh8.55 billion while Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay) will get Sh8.4billion in the next financial year.

Marsabit County will receive Sh7.8 billion, George Natembeya (Trans Nzoia) Sh7.79billion, Irungu Kangata (Muranga) Sh7.7 billion.

Governors Paul Otuoma (Busia) will receive Sh7.76 billion, Stephen Sang (Nandi) Sh7.6 billion, James Orengo (Siaya) will get Sh7.5 billion while Dhadho Godana (Tana River) will get Sh7.04 billion respectively.

Governor Eric Mutai (Kericho) will this coming financial year control Sh6.96 billion, Benjamin Cheboi (Baringo) will get Sh6.91 billion, Simon Kachapi (West Pokot) will this time round oversee a Sh6.8billion budget.

Governors Mutahi Kahiga (Nyeri) will pocket Sh6.7 billion while John Kiarie Badilisha (Nyandarua) will get Sh6.1 billion.

Jonathan Lelelit (Samburu) is set to receive Sh5.8 billion, Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga) will control a budget of Sh5.6 billion, Joseph Irungu (Laikipia) Sh 5.56 billion), Cecil Mbarire (Embu) will get Sh5.54 billion.

Governors Wilbur Otichillo (Vihiga) Sh5.45 billion), Amos Nyaribo (Nyamira) Sh5.52 billion while Andrew Mwadime (Taita Taveta) Sh5.22 billion respectively.

Wisley Rotich (Elgeyo Marakwet) will in this coming financial year receive Sh4.9 billion, Muthomi Njuki (Tharaka Nithi) will receive Sh4.5 billion and Issa Timamy (Lamu) will receive the least amount of Sh3.36 billion in the 2024/25 financial year.

