My Boss is President Ruto and the People of Kenya: Gachagua

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya June 16 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has declared that he will not be intimidated by cabinet secretaries and MPs who are close to President William Ruto.

He criticized these leaders for opposing his calls for the unity of the Mt Kenya region and for advocating the “one man, one shilling, one vote” revenue-sharing model, accusing them of leveraging their proximity to President Ruto to intimidate him.

During a meet-the-people tour in Karatina and Nyeri towns, Gachagua asserted that he answers only to President Ruto and the people of Kenya who voted for them.

“I want to tell the cabinet secretaries and MPs lecturing me over my stand on these issues that they have missed the point. As the number two in the country, I cannot be cowed by them since I listen to the grassroots before speaking. Besides, I have a good relationship with my boss, President William Ruto, and the Kenyan people,” said Gachagua.

In a highly charged speech, Gachagua rebuked Defense Cabinet Secretary Adan Duale, stating that Duale has no basis for lecturing the Mt Kenya region since his region did not contribute significantly to Ruto’s votes.

“I saw a CS lecturing Mt Kenya people, saying calls for unity are based on tribalism. His speech is demeaning. How can someone who did not even contribute twenty percent of votes lecture someone who brought eighty percent? That is demeaning,” said Gachagua.

Gachagua emphasized that his calls for unity in the region stemmed from a foresight of potential division and not from a desire to distance Mt Kenya from the Ruto administration.

“Those saying that I am being tribal and want to take Mt Kenya away from Ruto’s administration are lying. How can we be out of the government we formed ourselves with the community contributing eighty percent? We are in the Ruto administration to stay, but we must be respected,” said Gachagua.

He also mentioned a plan to divide the region by counties, which he opposed to ensure the region remains united and integral to the government.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The reason I called for respect for former President Uhuru Kenyatta is that Ruto and Raila Odinga have resolved their differences. Hence, my move to seek out Uhuru,” explained Gachagua.

“When I saw President Ruto and Odinga shake hands, I realized that we have to respect Uhuru. The problem we had with Uhuru was his insistence on supporting Odinga, but now that is water under the bridge, and we have to respect him as our elder,” Gachagua added.

Leaders present during the tour supported Gachagua’s unity calls, asserting that they stand behind him as unity is crucial for the region’s prosperity.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei called for young MPs from the region to respect Gachagua, emphasizing that he is firmly behind Ruto.

About The Author