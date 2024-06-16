Muslims Gather for Joyous Idd ul-Adha Celebrations Across the Country

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 16 – Muslim faithful gathered at mosques and open prayer grounds across Kenya Sunday to observe the Idd ul-Adha prayers, a key religious festival marking the culmination of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

According to Islamic tradition, families typically purchase cattle such as goats or sheep for sacrifice in the early morning, distributing the meat to the less fortunate as a charitable gesture.

In 2023, the Hajj pilgrimage saw a record attendance of over 2.5 million pilgrims, underscoring its significance in the Islamic world. Idd ul-Adha festivities commence with communal prayers held in mosques and outdoor prayer grounds, attended by men, women, and children alike, reflecting the unity and communal spirit of the occasion.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga took to social media to extend heartfelt wishes to the Muslim community, expressing hopes for a joyous celebration filled with happiness, serenity, and prosperity. “I wish a wonderful Idd to all of our Muslim brothers and sisters. May this joyous event bring you and your loved ones much happiness, serenity, and prosperity. Eid Mubarak to you all,” Raila conveyed.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, participating in the prayers at General Mahmoud Eid Grounds in Garissa County, emphasized the spiritual significance of Idd-ul-Adha, honoring Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah. He remarked on the unity displayed during the celebration, which transcends social barriers and unites everyone in shared faith and humanity.

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir shared prayers and blessings for a festive Eid al-Adha, expressing heartfelt wishes for love and happiness during this sacred period. “Idd Mubarak! May Allah accept all your worship in these days of Dhul Hijjah and bless you with what your heart desires. Wishing all of you a joyous Idd! May your Idd be filled with love and happiness,” Nassir conveyed, echoing sentiments of communal goodwill and celebration among Muslims in Kenya and beyond.

