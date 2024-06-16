Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Top stories

Muslims Gather for Joyous Idd ul-Adha Celebrations Across the Country

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 16 – Muslim faithful gathered at mosques and open prayer grounds across Kenya Sunday to observe the Idd ul-Adha prayers, a key religious festival marking the culmination of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

According to Islamic tradition, families typically purchase cattle such as goats or sheep for sacrifice in the early morning, distributing the meat to the less fortunate as a charitable gesture.

In 2023, the Hajj pilgrimage saw a record attendance of over 2.5 million pilgrims, underscoring its significance in the Islamic world. Idd ul-Adha festivities commence with communal prayers held in mosques and outdoor prayer grounds, attended by men, women, and children alike, reflecting the unity and communal spirit of the occasion.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga took to social media to extend heartfelt wishes to the Muslim community, expressing hopes for a joyous celebration filled with happiness, serenity, and prosperity. “I wish a wonderful Idd to all of our Muslim brothers and sisters. May this joyous event bring you and your loved ones much happiness, serenity, and prosperity. Eid Mubarak to you all,” Raila conveyed.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is CS-Duale-attends-Idd-Ul-Adha-Prayers-in-Gen-Mahmoud-Eid-Grds-Garrisa-County-CS-Duale-X-Page-1024x683.jpg

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, participating in the prayers at General Mahmoud Eid Grounds in Garissa County, emphasized the spiritual significance of Idd-ul-Adha, honoring Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah. He remarked on the unity displayed during the celebration, which transcends social barriers and unites everyone in shared faith and humanity.

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir shared prayers and blessings for a festive Eid al-Adha, expressing heartfelt wishes for love and happiness during this sacred period. “Idd Mubarak! May Allah accept all your worship in these days of Dhul Hijjah and bless you with what your heart desires. Wishing all of you a joyous Idd! May your Idd be filled with love and happiness,” Nassir conveyed, echoing sentiments of communal goodwill and celebration among Muslims in Kenya and beyond.

About The Author

LABAN WANAMBISI

Laban Wanambisi, is a journalist, who specializes in reporting Parliamentary and Political Affairs. He likes telling stories in a way that makes a difference in people’s lives and the world.

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

President Ruto Meets Zelensky at Swiss Peace Summit, Reaffirms Support for Ukraine

During the meeting, President Zelensky reaffirmed Ukraine's desire for peace and expressed his openness to involve all parties in the search for a just...

2 hours ago

Politics

Kuria Sparks Impeachment Speculation Against DP Gachagua Amid Central Kenya Political Storm

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 16 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has ignited speculation about a potential plot to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua...

5 hours ago

Africa

Rwanda’s association of genocide widows marks 30 years of resilience

Established in Rwanda following the 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi and legally recognized in 1995, the Association des Veuves du Genocide (AVEGA) Agahozo works...

5 hours ago

World

Putin peace terms slammed at Ukraine summit

On Friday, Mr Putin claimed he would agree to a ceasefire if Ukraine withdrew troops from four regions which Russia partially occupies and claims...

6 hours ago

Top stories

Courts Will Be Closed Nationwide on Tuesday to Mourn Slain Magistrate Monica Kivuti

The magistrate had cancelled a bond for the accused person who was the wife of the police officer, when he suddenly walked into the...

6 hours ago

County News

My Boss is President Ruto and the People of Kenya: Gachagua

In a highly charged speech, Gachagua rebuked Defense Cabinet Secretary Adan Duale, stating that Duale has no basis for lecturing the Mt Kenya region...

6 hours ago

County News

Gachagua Reaffirms Loyalty to Ruto, Vows to Thwart Divisive Politics

He dismissed allegations of negative tribalism, asserting that his call for unity is rooted in a desire to avoid past mistakes of division and...

6 hours ago

Top stories

President Ruto Condemns Russia’s Invasion, Highlights African Conflicts at Global Summit

NAIROBI, Kenya June 16 – President William Ruto has joined world leaders in condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, calling it unlawful, unjust, and against...

6 hours ago