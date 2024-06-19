Connect with us

Mudavadi’s ANC to merge with ruling UDA ahead of 2027 polls

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 19 – Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress has endorsed a move to merge with the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

The announcement, made at State House, Nairobi, sets the stage for forming a powerful political party to contest in the 2027 elections.

Musalia, who also serves as the Prime Cabinet Secretary, stated that it would not be practical to field candidates against the President.

“It is President Ruto who gazetted me as the Prime Cabinet Secretary. It would therefore be in bad taste for me to field candidates in ANC. It would be a serious conflict of interest, and so after wide consultation I assure you the President that you are in safe hands,” he said.

ANC party leader and Lamu Governor Issa Timamy backed the merger describing it as an idea whose time had come.

To consolidate their role in democracy, Ruto said political parties must cease being mere election vehicles and become the rallying point for national cohesion and transformation.

“If anyone doubts whether this is the right decision I want to tell you that it is the right decision because we will have a stronger party and more united Kenya,” he said.

The ANC was one of over ten parties that supported the formation of the Kenya Kwanza government led by President Ruto in the 2022 General Election.

Before withdrawing his bid, Mudavadi was a presidential contender in the election, ultimately choosing to back President Ruto.

