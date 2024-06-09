Connect with us

CS Moses Kuria.

Mt Kenya Invested in Kenya Kwanza Government and Not Ready to Leave, Says CS Kuria

He said that while the region remains committed to the coalition, individuals who wish to leave are free to do so.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has assured President William Ruto that the Mt Kenya region remains steadfast in its support for the Kenya Kwanza government and is not prepared to back down.

Speaking at a church service in Nakuru County on Sunday, CS Kuria emphasized the critical role the region’s votes played in bringing the ruling Kenya Kwanza government to power.

He said that while the region remains committed to the coalition, individuals who wish to leave are free to do so.

“Our people fought hard for this government. As members of the UDA party, we formed the Kenya Kwanza government, and we would be foolish to let others come and take away what we have built together. Even women don’t walk away from their homes during harvest time,” Kuria said.

He cautioned leaders from the Mt Kenya region to ensure they benefit from the government, noting that some leaders are eager to reap the rewards of the region’s investments without having contributed.

“Let us be careful because if some of us decide to leave, there are people strategically waiting for that opportunity to benefit greatly from what we have worked hard for,” he added.

Kuria’s remarks come amid Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s push for unity among Mt Kenya leaders to prevent possible divisions within the region. Gachagua has strongly defended his efforts to promote unity, stating that national progress requires all Kenyans to be united.

“Any disunity in any small area will affect the unity of the country. I agree with my brother Moses Kuria in asking the Akorino Church to be united. That is true, but if we have problems within one small area and another, it will not work. The unity we are calling for is the unity of Kenya, but we are doing it from the bottom up,” Gachagua said.

At the Annual Akorino Conference in Nakuru, Gachagua reiterated his commitment to advocating for the interests and unity of the Mt Kenya region. He emphasized the importance of national unity while highlighting the potential risks of division in any part of the country.

“The coming together of the Akorinos does not mean they are uniting against the Catholic Church or the PCEA. It is because they have their unique challenges,” he explained. The Deputy President stressed that the unity he is championing is for the entire country but from a “bottom-up” approach.

Gachagua has faced criticism from some of President Ruto’s allies, who accuse him of promoting tribal politics through his calls for a united Mt Kenya region. He is also an advocate of the “one man, one vote, one shilling” revenue-sharing formula.

On Sunday, Gachagua urged leaders to avoid creating false narratives. “The bottom-up economic transformation agenda starts from down coming up. It is the same with unity. It starts at the home between the husband and wife, then the village, location, sub-county, county, and the rest of Kenya,” he said.

Gachagua reaffirmed his loyalty to President Ruto, who was also present at the Akorino event. “My work is to assist you in the management of the affairs of the country. As you champion the economic transformation of the country, as your deputy, I help you from the background. In my estimation, and you have not told me otherwise, I think I have done what is possible within my limited ability,” he stated.

The Deputy President also highlighted his role as a peacemaker, citing his efforts to resolve conflicts in various regions, including Kericho, Kiambu, Meru, and Nakuru counties. “I do this because any disunity in any small area will affect the unity of the entire country,” he explained.

Gachagua clarified that the unity he advocates for is not targeted against any region or community but is a unity of purpose. “People have unique challenges and peculiar interests that are specific to themselves,” he stated.

