MPs approve KDF deployment to assist police quell anti Finance Bill demos

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 26 – The National Assembly has approved the deployment of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) as part of an additional security reinforcement plan to deal with the anti-finance bill demonstration that had sparked violence in most parts of the country.

Following the chaos, the military was deployed beforehand to assist police in restoring order, with reports of extensive shootings in several city estates, including Juja and Githurai.

However, no immediate casualty figures were available.

The notice of motion was approved during the morning sitting before the MPs embarked on their month-long recess before they resume on July 23.

Article 241 of the Kenyan Constitution states that this deployment can only happen after the approval of the National Assembly.

It says that where the deployment of the Defence Forces in support of the National Police Service happens the Cabinet Secretary shall, within twenty-four hours; issue a notice in the gazette of the commencement of such deployment.

Where the deployment under this scenario has been discontinued, the Cabinet Secretary shall within twenty-four hours, issue a notice in the Gazette, of the discontinuation of the deployment.

On Tuesday night, Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale authorised the deployment of the military, as police appeared overwhelmed in many parts of the country, particularly in Nairobi. Protesters had stormed Parliament following the bill’s passage.

“The Kenya Defence Forces is deployed on June 25, 2024, in support of the National Police Service in response to the security emergency caused by ongoing violent protests in various parts of the country, resulting in the destruction and breaching of critical infrastructure,” Duale stated.

Initially, the lawmakers were supposed to begin their recess on Thursday this week but following the situation where the protesters stormed Parliament after the Bill was passed, leading to violent scenes that resulted in multiple fatalities and destruction; it was carried forward to today.

The proceedings of the National Assembly morning sitting were conducted with the absence of the media which is usually not the norm.

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo raised concerns over the conduct of the house while passing the approval claiming the procedure was not adhered to as no proper debate was conducted on the matter of crucial importance to the nation.

“And, Without Media, Without Most Members, Without Proper Debate, In A Record 30Mins, National Assembly Has Just Made Kenya A Military State; Authorizing Deployment Of KDF Without Indicating Where, Why Or For What Period, & Did So Retrospectively Contra A 241(3)(c). God Bless Us!” he exclaimed.

President William Ruto described Tuesday’s violent chaos in Parliament as treasonous and vowed a firm response to restore normalcy.

In a hard-hitting address from State House, the president asserted that the chaos was orchestrated and funded by unnamed individuals aiming to destabilize the country.

“We shall provide a full and expeditious response to the treasonous events,” the president stated, assuring the nation of the government’s determination to secure the country. He also issued a stern warning: “I hereby put on notice the financiers of violence and anarchy.”

The chaotic scenes unfolded as police struggled to disperse rioters who stormed Parliament following the passage of the controversial Finance Bill, which seeks to raise taxes.

The confrontations were marked by live bullets and tear gas moments after Members of Parliament approved the bill. Several protesters sustained serious bullet wounds during the clashes.

At least five protesters were shot dead as police struggled to disperse the rioters. Witnesses reported seeing the bodies of the deceased lying in pools of blood outside Parliament. “I have seen four bodies of the protesters who were shot dead,” one witness confirmed.

Thousands of protesters engaged in running battles with the police, who fired rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse the crowds. Similar chaos erupted in major towns, including Nakuru, Mombasa, Eldoret, and Nyeri.

Businesses were shut, and transport was paralyzed as police clashed with demonstrators calling for MPs to reject the proposed tax increases.

As the situation escalated, President Ruto emphasized the need for law and order, pledging that his administration would take all necessary measures to prevent further unrest and hold accountable those responsible for inciting violence.

