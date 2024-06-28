Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

MP Osoro: I don’t agree with Finance Bill withdrawal, would still have voted yes

The South Mugirango MP opposed the President’s move, saying taxpayers should have tightened their belts to reduce the fiscal deficit in the country.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 28 – National Assembly Majority Whip Silvanus Osoro has confidently stated he will not apologize for voting yes to the controversial Finance Bill 2024 adding that if the bill would be presented to the house again, he would give it a nod.

On Thursday, President William Ruto succumbed to pressure by responding to the calls of Kenyans by withdrawing the Bill, which sparked widespread outrage, particularly among Kenya’s youth, who protested nationwide calling for the bill’s rejection, arguing it will worsen the economic hardships ordinary Kenyans face.

The South Mugirango MP opposed the President’s move, saying taxpayers should have tightened their belts to reduce the fiscal deficit in the country.

“Ground check!!..just told my people,that I simply respected H.E the president’s decision but I DID NOT agree with him. Yaani, kama ni leo ilikuwa ukuje bunge,bado ninge-VOTE YEEES!!”he exclaimed.

Osoro decried that the Finance Bill’s withdrawal robbed his constituents of access to development through rural electrification program that was expected to be boosted by Sh 50M plus additional busary allocation amounting to Sh 30M.

He raised concerns that the fate of permanent employment for 2000 intern teachers from South Mugirango who were poised to be absorbed at the Teachers and Service Commission now hangs in balance.

“Voting NO for me was NOT an option however the noise and insults.Kusema YES meant that wale wanatoa cheap POTATOES,EGGS from outside this country wakiuza Nrb,walipe more taxes ndio farmers wa Kenya wapate market pia,” Osoro remarked.

The National Assembly Majority Whip said it was now time for Kenyans to embrace derailed development in the country following the historic step, the first of its kind since independence by the President, which will attract austerity measures.

“Pow!!wacha tukae vile tumezoea tu sasa.Twende pole pooole.So wale wanasema sijui apology from me,mtangoja sana.I would still VOTE YES if the Bill came today,” Osoro said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The invasion of Parliament on Tuesday during the anti-finance bill demonstration moments after the finance bill was passed has signaled the anger by Kenyans on the lawmarkers with a section of the issuing apology to the electorate.

Property belonging to Several MPs was destroyed by protestors as they vented against the Finance Bill 2024.

 The withdrawal of the bill portended budget deficit with no additional taxation mechanism to finance the Sh3.9 trillion budget in the incoming financial year.

President Ruto pledged to lead from the front in the implementation of further austerity measures saying operational expenditure in the three arms of government as well as devolved units must be cut.

“In the Presidency and Office of the Presidency. We will reduce confidential vote, travel budget, hospitality, purchase of motor vehicles, renovations and other expenditure,” he stated.

About The Author

IRENE MWANGI

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Calm reported in Nairobi, other major towns after protests

Businesses have resumed normal operations, bringing relief to many residents and business owners.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Charred body found in Sunbeam building after anti-Finance Bill demos

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – The body of a 56-year-old man has been found at Sunbeam building along Mfangano Street in Nairobi following the...

2 hours ago

ANALYSIS

Kenya’s protests happened in every major urban centre – why these spaces are explosive

The dramatic scenes unfolding in Nairobi on 25 and 26 June 2024 are the latest episode in Kenya’s tumultuous protest history. Some protesters stormed...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Veteran journalist Mutegi Njau is dead

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – Veteran journalist Mutegi Njau is dead, his family has announced. In a statement, the family indicated that Mutegi died...

2 hours ago

Top stories

Court Allows KDF Deployment to Quell Riots But Gives Govt 2 Days to Outline Scope, Duration

Dozens of protesters were arrested on June 27, 2024 as the military and police quelled riots on the streets of Nairobi and other parts...

16 hours ago

Top stories

How KDF, Police kept protestors away from Nairobi CBD on Thursday

The military was deployed to assist police quell protests in June 2024 following demonstrations against the Finance Bill which President William Ruto eventually declined...

16 hours ago

Top stories

NCCK Questions KDF Deployment on the Streets in Wake of Anti-Finance Bill Protests

The military was deployed to assist police quell protests in June 2024 following demonstrations against the Finance Bill which President William Ruto eventually declined...

17 hours ago

Top stories

Wetangula Refers Ruto’s Memorandum on Finance Bill to House Finance Committee

More protests against the budget broke in Nairobi and other major parts of the country on June 24, 2024.

17 hours ago
Advertisement