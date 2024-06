0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 3 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament Gabriel Kagombe is set to undergo a mental test ahead of his plea taking on Friday for the alleged murder of a boda boda rider.

He is accused of shooting the boda boda rider in Thika when supporters of two politicians in Kiambu clashed over a market project in Thika.

The court further directed that he be detained at the Muthaiga police station.

About The Author