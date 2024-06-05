Millers unveil nutrition alliance to promote food safety

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 5 — The milling industry in the country has a coalition dubbed Millers for Nutrition seeking to promote food safety.

The body that brings on board an array of milling companies aims to enhance the products rolled out from milling companies in the face of malnutrition and food safety concerns due to aflatoxin, fungi-produced toxins linked to liver cancer.

During the unveiling on Tuesday, Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano lauded the millers, underscoring the need for entrenched collaboration.

“By adopting such a multifaceted approach to nutrition we can create a sustainable framework for addressing the complex challenges posed by malnutrition while at the same time promoting health and wellbeing for all,” she said.

The organization’s Program Director Rizwan Yusufali asserted that the body will help millers in the country to compare notes and raise the standards bar to ensure Kenyans are safe.

”By sharing practical tools and best-in-class expertise and training from industry leaders, Millers for Nutrition will enable millers to step up and adopt food fortification best practices. And, by building brand awareness for our members, we will turn good fortification into a business advantage,” said Rizwan.

Millers who join the body and pledge to enhance the nutritious value of their food will be eligible for free technical help.

Additionally, the alliance will lower the risk of non-compliance among millers and increase production efficiency through access to specialized technical training, business counseling, support for product testing, and online tools and resources.

Millers for Nutrition promised to enhance the Kenya Millers Fortification Index (KMFI), an industry self-regulatory tool that enables millers to evaluate their performance on predetermined quality benchmarks.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

KMFI ranks millers according to the outcomes of their product testing, industry expert group, and self-evaluation.

The index, created in 2022, now includes 20 businesses representing eighty-eight brands spanning the wheat and maize flour industry.

About The Author