Military Academy boss Maj. Gen Kiugu calls for review of frameworks to Protect Civilians in peacekeeping missions

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 7 – Kenya Military Academy (KMA) Commandant, Major General Aphaxard Kiugu has emphasized the need for a comprehensive assessment of existing frameworks governing the Protection of Civilians (POC) in peacekeeping missions.

Speaking Thursday when he presided over the Protection of Civilians workshop at the Humanitarian Peace Support School (HPSS) in Embakasi, Nairobi, Maj. Gen Kiugu, expressed concern over the increased risks to civilians as armed conflicts aroun the globe become more protracted, complex and urbanized.

Maj. Gen. Kiugu, who was representing Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Charles Kahariri, stated that current challenges in protecting civilians in conflicts necessitate more informed decision-making in future deployments.

He emphasized that decisions regarding peacekeeping missions should involve military, police, and civilian components.

“Over the years, significant strides have been made but challenges still exist and this dialogue today shows the importance of this agenda and the need for effort from various stakeholders and experts to interrogate how POC mandates have been interpreted and implemented to effect positive changes,” Maj. Gen Kiugu said.

Themed ‘Protection of Civilians in the Context of Peace Operations: Operational realities and challenges’, the Nairobi dialogue surveyed developments in the implementation of protection of Civilians mandates over the last twenty-five years, highlighting innovations, good practices and lessons learned from United Nations (UN) peacekeeping.

The workshop set the stage for several sessions including evaluation of emerging threats to civilians and exploration of how peace operations have supported the development of national and local capacities to protect civilians.

The discussion also focused on diverse challenges peace operations face, in protecting civilians across their lifecycle and examined approaches to protection of civilians in contexts that differ to UN peacekeeping.

This year marked 25 years since UN security Council adopted the first thematic resolution on the protection of civilians in armed conflict and authorization of the deployment of the first UN peacekeeping mission with an explicit protection of civilian’s mandate.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Director of the International Peace Support Training Centre (IPSTC), Brigadier General Joyce Sitienei stated that this dialogue aims at enhancing the Protection of Civilians in Conflict zones.

She emphasized that POC is the top priority of all mission mandates at IPSTC.

Present in the event was Commandant of HPSS, John Rongoei, Senior Fellow and Director, Protecting Civilians and Human Security Program, Stimson Center, Lisa Sharland, Researcher, UN program, Center for Civilians in Conflict(CIVIC) and Abigail Balde, Coordination Officer, Protection of Civilians, UN Department of Peace Operations,

Others are; Lorena Escobal, Senior Advisor, Protection of Civilians, MONUSCO, Teohna Williams, Chief of the Military Operations Center, Minusca(Multi-dimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic) and Coordinator, Human Rights, Compliance and Accountability Project, African Union Commission, Adebayo Kareem.

About The Author