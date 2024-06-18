Connect with us

Several protesters were arrested by police during demonstrations against the Finance Bill 2024 outside Parliament on June 18, 2024.

NATIONAL NEWS

MCK Condemns Arrests, Assaults on Journalists During Nairobi Protests

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 18 – The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has condemned the arbitrary arrests and attacks on journalists covering Tuesday’s protests in Nairobi’s Central Business District by security agents.

The attacks occurred during protests staged against the Finance Bill 2024 that seeks to raise the cost of living through heavy taxes.

Expressing dismay over the incidents, the Council said that while journalists relied on police for security in the line of duty, the security officers resorted to manhandling, harassing, arresting, and assaulting them.

MCK CEO David Omwoyo stated that journalists were detained and arrested despite being clearly identified with MCK press badges and press jackets.

Among those targeted were Joe Muhia and Iddi Ali Juma of the Associated Press (AP), who were arrested and later released after being assaulted.

“In an incident captured on video, Standard Group video editor Justice Mwangi Macharia was arrested and violently hauled out of a moving police motor vehicle, sustaining physical injuries,” Omwoyo said.

He added that Nation Media Group’s Taifa Leo reporter Sammy Kimatu was also thrown out of a moving police Land Rover, sustaining injuries and is currently receiving treatment. Additionally, Maureen Mureithi (NTV) has been hospitalized after police aimed a canister at her while she covered the protests.

The MCK CEO argued that Tuesday’s events indicate that members of the National Police Service remain the weak link in Kenya’s quest for freedom of expression and freedom of the media as espoused in the Constitution.

He called on Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome to rein in his officers, ensuring that journalists are protected and not targeted for harassment while performing their duties in any working environment.

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

