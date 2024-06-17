Mbagathi Hospital receives electric delivery beds fortifying Sakaja’s health agenda

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 17 — Nairobi’s Mbagathi Hospital received a major boost on Monday following the delivery of heavy-duty electric delivery beds and and a cardiac monitor by the Safaricom Foundation.

City Hall welcomed the new equipment as a key enabler to Governor Johnson Sakaja’s commitment to ensuring preservation of dignity in county-run health facilities.

Nairobi termed the donation as a demonstration of the place of partnerships as pivotal to our healthcare provision.

Governor Sakaja reiterated that the new additions will bolster the hospital’s capacity to deliver exceptional care, especially in the maternity and cardiac departments.

“The electric delivery beds will enhance the comfort and safety of mothers during childbirth, while the cardiac monitor will improve the hospital’s ability to manage patients with heart conditions effectively,” City Hall noted.

Nairobi hailed the initiative as a clear example of a shared commitment to advancing healthcare accessibility and quality for the community.

“By continuously fortifying our capacity, we strive to meet the healthcare needs of Nairobi’s residents more effectively and with greater dignity.”

Sakaja noted that ongoing support from partners like the Safaricom Foundation is vital in realizing the vision and ensuring that Mbagathi Hospital remains a beacon of hope and care for those it serves.

Governor Sakaja emphasized that health services are a cornerstone of his administration’s commitment to the people of Nairobi.

He assured residents that his team is dedicated to delivering quality healthcare services diligently, aiming to improve the overall well-being of the community.

