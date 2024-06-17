Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Nairobi termed the donation as a demonstration of the place of partnerships as pivotal to our healthcare provision/City Hall

Capital Health

Mbagathi Hospital receives electric delivery beds fortifying Sakaja’s health agenda

City Hall welcomed the new equipment as a key enabler to Governor Johnson Sakaja’s commitment to ensuring preservation of dignity in county-run health facilities.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 17 — Nairobi’s Mbagathi Hospital received a major boost on Monday following the delivery of heavy-duty electric delivery beds and and a cardiac monitor by the Safaricom Foundation.

City Hall welcomed the new equipment as a key enabler to Governor Johnson Sakaja’s commitment to ensuring preservation of dignity in county-run health facilities.

Nairobi termed the donation as a demonstration of the place of partnerships as pivotal to our healthcare provision.

Governor Sakaja reiterated that the new additions will bolster the hospital’s capacity to deliver exceptional care, especially in the maternity and cardiac departments.

“The electric delivery beds will enhance the comfort and safety of mothers during childbirth, while the cardiac monitor will improve the hospital’s ability to manage patients with heart conditions effectively,” City Hall noted.

Nairobi hailed the initiative as a clear example of a shared commitment to advancing healthcare accessibility and quality for the community.

“By continuously fortifying our capacity, we strive to meet the healthcare needs of Nairobi’s residents more effectively and with greater dignity.”

Sakaja noted that ongoing support from partners like the Safaricom Foundation is vital in realizing the vision and ensuring that Mbagathi Hospital remains a beacon of hope and care for those it serves.

Governor Sakaja emphasized that health services are a cornerstone of his administration’s commitment to the people of Nairobi.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He assured residents that his team is dedicated to delivering quality healthcare services diligently, aiming to improve the overall well-being of the community.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Sakaja roots for unity as he gifts Nairobi Muslims 500 goats

Sakaja made the call will donating 500 goats to the Muslim community ahead on Monday's Eid Al Adha celebrations.

1 day ago

County News

Sakaja unveils 548-bed Mama Margaret Uhuru Hospital in Korogocho

The 548-bed capacity hospital, recently transferred from the National Government to the Nairobi City County Government, is one of the largest healthcare facilities in...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto flip flops on airbase height restriction amid security concerns

Ruto's stance on Saturday came barely a month after he ordered the lifting of a 12-floor ceiling for buildings near Moi Air Base (MAB)...

June 8, 2024

County News

Gakuya vows to lead UDA defections if he loses Nairobi UDA Chairperson seat

Gakuya said his camp would form a new political outfit and chart a path away from President William Ruto's UDA which has seen increasing...

June 4, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Rescue operation underway in Nairobi’s Kiamaiko area after building collapse

The Kenya Red Cross (KRC) confirmed the incident, stating that four people have already been pulled from the rubble as fears emerge that there...

May 14, 2024

Africa

Mnangagwa, Mbumba, Chakwera among African Presidents in Nairobi for Soil Health Summit

The summit, which is taking place at the KICC seeks to deliberate on Africa’s recent decline in soil quality of farmland.

May 9, 2024

CITY HALL

Sakaja asks Senate Accounts Committee to audit Sh45bn NMS spending, Sh16bn debt

Sakaja also told the Senate Accounts Committee to audit incomplete projects.

May 7, 2024

CITY HALL

City Hall waives building renovations fees in response to floods

The directive was issued Friday evening in an internal memo by the Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

April 27, 2024