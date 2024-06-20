Mbagathi Hospital receives additional equipment in modernisation push

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 — Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja on Wednesday unveiled the newly refurbished Mbagathi Hospital, ready to serve city dwellers with enhanced medical services.

During a media tour, Governor Sakaja highlighted the significant transformation the hospital has undergone in recent months, including the addition of advanced medical equipment and facilities.

Among the new equipment is a biochemistry analyzer, also known as a clinical chemistry analyzer.

This device measures various chemicals and characteristics in biological samples, such as blood and urine, boosting the hospital’s diagnostic capabilities within the 47 counties.

“Recently, the facility has undergone significant upgrades, enhancing its capacity to provide comprehensive medical care,” Sakaja reiterated.

Health County Executice Committee Member Susan Silantoi confirmed that the hospital has also acquired a platelet agitator, essential for storing and maintaining platelets, which are critical for blood clotting.

Proper storage ensures the viability and effectiveness of platelets for transfusion.

“This means that we shall not be sourcing these services from other national hospitals; we can get this in this county facility,” Silantoi stated, emphasizing the importance of local availability.

The Governor, accompanied by the facility’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Alexander Irungu, launched several new equipment.

Facilities launched include a CT scan unit, a Critical Care Unit (CCU), a dental unit, a complete oxygen piping system, a maternity theatre, a refurbished renal unit, a neuro-trauma unit, Maternal and Child Health (MCH) services, and a postnatal ward.

“These improvements are part of an ongoing effort to elevate the hospital’s service standards and address the increasing healthcare demands of the city’s population,” Dr. Irungu confirmed.

The recent upgrades at Mbagathi Hospital underscore the institution’s commitment to improving healthcare services for Nairobi’s residents, reflecting a significant milestone in the city’s healthcare provision.

