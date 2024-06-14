Mau Mau veterans join quest for justice amid probe over BATUK misconduct

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 14 — National Assembly Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations Committee continued its investigation into the conduct of the British Army Training Unit in Kenya (BATUK) this week.

The hearings shed light on historical grievances and ongoing concerns surrounding BATUK’s presence.

Ex-Mau Mau veteran Gitu wa Kahengeri highlighted the sacrifices made by his generation in fighting for Kenyan independence.

“We went to war with the British to fight for you, the young generation inKenya,a and not for us. We went to war so that our children could read to whatever stage of education, and we are proud that we did that,” said Kahengeri.

He urged the Committee to hold the British accountable for past mistreatment and ensure a more respectful relationship moving forward.

“I want to ask you as a Committee to take the trouble that we went through at that time as your own, and ask the President to make a declaration that this country was occupied for over 70 years by a colonial regime but the gallant young people need to be treated as great humans of Kenya,” he added.

The Mau Mau War Veterans Association confirmed submitting a petition detailing grievances against BATUK’s presence.

The Committee Chair, Nelson Koech, assured them their petition would be considered in the final report.

The Committee also heard from the Kenya Veterans for Peace and the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Both organizations documented a range of issues, including injuries and sexual assaults inflicted on local women by British soldiers and lack of investigation into misconduct and violations of the code of conduct and unfair treatment of Kenyan employees working at BATUK facilities.

The Kenya Veterans for Peace called for a review of the Kenya-UK Defence Corporation Agreement, protection for potential victims, and a shift in training locations.

The KHRC demanded swift action by the Kenyan government to address these historical and ongoing injustices.

About The Author