Man masquerading as Spice FM’s host Eric Latiff arraigned

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – A man posing as Spice FM’s host Eric Latiff has been arraigned for impersonation.

While appearing before Milimani Principal Magistrate Gilbert Shikwe, an application was made by the police to detain Julius Gacheru Wangari alias Chris Gacheru for seven days to allow investigations to be completed.

According to corporal Lucas Juma, Latiff lodged a formal complaint last month with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) that someone was using his name to solicit money from unsuspecting guests that are invited to the Situation Room show.

Juma indicated that Latiff had informed the DCI that some guests who had appeared on the show had told him that a person claiming to be him contacted them on WhatsApp using an Airtel subscriber number soliciting for handouts.

“The guests referred to are prominent personalities from leading political organisations, prominent businesspersons and senior government officials who were hosted by the complainant between November 2023 and April 2024,” he pointed out in an affidavit.

