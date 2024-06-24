Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA.
Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA.
Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Man charged with disclosing Personal data to a third party

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – A man has been charged with disclosing Personal data to a third party.

Appearing at the Milimani Law Courts, Hatim Said however pleaded not guilty and was freed on a Sh100,000 cash bail.

He was also given an alternative Sh300,000 bond

According to the charge sheet, he is alleged to have without authority disclosed personal data to Lynn Nganga a lawyer who is handling a civil case.

The alleged data belonged to Rose Friedman and a minor.

The case is set to be mentioned on July 8.

About The Author

SIMON NDONGA

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Groups warn against internt shutdown amid anti-Finance Bill protests

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 24 – A group of national and international organizations has warned the government against limiting access to social and mass media...

5 seconds ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IPOA urges witnesses of Rex Masai’s shooting to volunteer information

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has urged witnesses of Rex Masai’s shooting during Thursday protests in Nairobi to...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto flags off first 400 police officers to Haiti

The officers are due to travel to Haiti on Tuesday to lead a United Nations-backed mission aimed at addressing gang violence.

2 hours ago
Malema described the Finance Bill 2024 as exploitative and rallied Kenyans to push back against the yoke of IMF and the World Bank Malema described the Finance Bill 2024 as exploitative and rallied Kenyans to push back against the yoke of IMF and the World Bank

Africa

Malema backs anti-finance demos, slams IMF, World Bank

Malema, who has previously voiced criticism of President Ruto's foreign policies and unmet campaign pledges, additionally urged the police to ensure the protesters' right...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya signs Sh59.7bn grants to support HIV, Tuberculosis, Malaria

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – Kenya has signed Global Fund grants amounting to USD 407, 989, 068 (Sh59.7 billion) to support HIV, Tuberculosis (TB)...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Any child of mine who will not go to the streets with other children will face DNA test – Kaluma

Kaluma, who is known for his outspoken nature stated emphatically that his children must succeed where has failed.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mount Kenya University Medical Students to benefit from KUTRRH partnership

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 23 – Mount Kenya University medical students will now access training facilities at the Kenyatta University Teaching Research and Referral Hospital...

23 hours ago

Kenya

(VIDEO) I am very proud of our young people and we will engage them – Ruto

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

23 hours ago
Advertisement