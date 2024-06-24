Man charged with disclosing Personal data to a third party

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – A man has been charged with disclosing Personal data to a third party.

Appearing at the Milimani Law Courts, Hatim Said however pleaded not guilty and was freed on a Sh100,000 cash bail.

He was also given an alternative Sh300,000 bond

According to the charge sheet, he is alleged to have without authority disclosed personal data to Lynn Nganga a lawyer who is handling a civil case.

The alleged data belonged to Rose Friedman and a minor.

The case is set to be mentioned on July 8.

About The Author