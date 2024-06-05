Maasai Mara bans use of private vehicles inside park

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 5 – Maasai Mara National Reserve has banned the use of private vehicles for games drives inside the park.

This follows a directive by the Narok county government in efforts to control the flow of tourists into the world-famous park ahead of the wildebeest migration set to kick off starting July 2024.

A letter from the Chief Park Administrator Alex Nabaala warned the public that the only vehicles which will be allowed inside the park will be Safari trucks, Safari land Cruisers and Safari vans.

“In line with the implementation of the Masai Mara management plan, we have banned the use of private vehicles for game drives.The vehicles that will be used for game drives are only the Safari trucks, Safari land Cruisers and Safari vans,” said Nabaala Chief Park Administrator.

He therefore directed those in charge of manning all gates to enter the park and airstrips to adhere to the new regulations.

Both local and international tourists will now be required to hire either a Safari truck, Safari land Cruiser or a Safari van in order to be allowed to enter inside the park under the new policy.

The great migration scene involves an epic annual trek of over one million wildebeest, 400,000 zebra, 12,000 eland and 300,000 Grant’s and Thomson’s gazelles that migrate from the Serengeti National park in Tanzania to the Masai Mara region in Narok County.

From July and into the month of August, the herds leave the arid plains of the Serengeti in Tanzania crossing Mara River in search of food and water to the Masai Mara region.

