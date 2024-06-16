LSK vows to fight ‘free rein’ by police officers in courts

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 16 — The Law Society of Kenya(LSK) has raised concern over unchecked access by police officers to courts and Judicial officers.

The Society Saturday protested an ‘untenable contempt’ by the security agents which they say poses a threat to the lives of Judicial officers and court users.

LSK President Faith Odhiambo said that there was an urgent need to review the “free-rein” exercised by police within courts.

“The trend of certain officers [being] allowed in court with their firearms and police having unchecked access to Judicial Officers breeds untenable contempt which betrays the distinct place of Judicial Officers,” she said.

Odhiambo called for an urgent change.

LSK raised the concern came following Thursday’s shooting of Makadara Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti who succumbed to the injuries on Saturday.

Londiani OCS Samson Kipruto shot the magistrate during an active court session.

The LSK boss said the shooting incident highlighted “grave systemic issues in moral fabric and value system as a nation.”

“The rules of natural justice, which inform our conscience as a people, demand that none of us can be judge, jury and executioner in a case in which they have an interest,” she added.

Threats and attacks

Odhiambo pointed out that for far too long Judicial officers and advocates have been on the receiving end of backlash, threats and attacks on account of dissatisfaction with the delivery of their mandate.

She described the incident as a “truly heart-wrenching” moment for the legal fraternity and the country as a whole.

Odhiambo reiterated that the death of Kivuti must not be in vain.

“This must be the beginning of a steep learning curve for all of us to work to improve and enhance the security and safety of officers of the court, without whom our constitutional ambition of access to justice for all will never be met,” she added.

The LSK President called for solidarity and collaboration among practitioners and the Judiciary to ascertain their safety. She urged increased diligence in the country’s security framework and strict compliance with set out guidelines.

The LSK boss celebrated the late Kivuti as a dedicated and steadfast servant of the nation in the administration of Justice.

