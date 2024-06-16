Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

LSK President Faith Odhiambo/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

LSK to petition NCAJ for autonomous Judiciary Police Unit

LSK President Faith Odhiambo said that the organization will urgently review the “free-reign” exercised by police within courts to prevent the repeat of a similar incident.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 16 — The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) is set to petition the National Council on Administration of Justice (NCAJ) to anchor the Judiciary Police Unit with a countrywide presence to secure court premises, judicial officers and court users.

LSK fronted the proposal on Saturday following Thursday shooting involving a Senior Police officer which claimed the life of Makadara Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti.

The incident which happened during an active court session involved Londiani OCS Samson Kipruto said to have been angered after the Court denied the request by his wife to be released on bail.

LSK President Faith Odhiambo said that the organization will urgently review the “free-reign” exercised by police within courts to prevent the repeat of a similar incident.

“The trend of certain officers being allowed in court with their firearms and police having unchecked access to Judicial Officers breeds untenable contempt which betrays the distinct place of Judicial Officers,” Odhiambo said.

She added Thursday’s event calls for an urgent review of how court security.

Radical shift

Further, the LSK boss urged members of the public to be gracious in conforming with the Judiciary’s security directives.

“While courts are public places for the enjoyment of all, such enjoyment cannot be guaranteed unless the safety of all users is ascertained,” she said.

Odhiambo argued that the natural effect of Thursday’s shooting has created fear and uncertainty in their safety of Judicial officers while delivering their mandate.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

However,  she stated that LSK will engage relevant administrative organs to ensure they remain safe and adequately secure as you perform their constitutional duty. 

The LSK President invited all legal practitioners across the country to join the Society in a purple ribbon campaign starting from Tuesday 18 June 2024, throughout week, as a mark of solidarity with the Judiciary and in honour of Monica Kivuti.

She added that LSK will communicate a date and time for a nationwide march by their members.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyan Esther Kimani bags £50,000 for inventing crop pest detection device

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 15 — Esther Kimani, a Kenyan, has been named the winner of Africa’s biggest engineering prize, the Royal Academy of Engineering’s...

17 hours ago

County News

Comedian Fred Omondi dies in a motorbike accident on Kangundo Road

Police said Fred, formerly a member of the Churchill Show, died on the spot after a motorcycle he was on collided with a bus...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

We’re committed to efficient management of labour mobility: Njogu

PS Njogu said that the government is working towards creating policies that facilitate the smooth and safe movement of the Kenyan workforce abroad.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Omenda in Rwanda as EAC security agencies hold joint drills

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 15 — Vice Chief of Defence Forces, Lieutenant General John Omenda on Friday graced the official launch of the 13th East...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Duale preaches Ruto-backed unity message in Kikuyu

Several leaders voiced their opposition to the proposed "one-man, one-shilling" agenda, advocating instead for alternative formulas that ensure equitable distribution of resources across the...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Top Vihiga surveyor remanded for graft after EACC-led arrest

EACC Saturday said that Eugene Wandera Wamalwa was arrested by its detectives and presented before the Kakamega Anti-Corruption Court where he denied the charges...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Koome pledges solidarity with Kivuti’s family, urges sensitivity

Kivuti who was injured in a gun incident during an active court session on Thursday succumbed to gunshot wounds.

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Makadara Magistrate succumbs to injuries from Thursday’s gun incident

Monica Kivuti sustained gushot injuries on Thursday when a senior police officers stormed her courtroom and shot at her before police officers manning the...

22 hours ago