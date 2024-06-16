LSK to petition NCAJ for autonomous Judiciary Police Unit

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 16 — The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) is set to petition the National Council on Administration of Justice (NCAJ) to anchor the Judiciary Police Unit with a countrywide presence to secure court premises, judicial officers and court users.

LSK fronted the proposal on Saturday following Thursday shooting involving a Senior Police officer which claimed the life of Makadara Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti.

The incident which happened during an active court session involved Londiani OCS Samson Kipruto said to have been angered after the Court denied the request by his wife to be released on bail.

LSK President Faith Odhiambo said that the organization will urgently review the “free-reign” exercised by police within courts to prevent the repeat of a similar incident.

“The trend of certain officers being allowed in court with their firearms and police having unchecked access to Judicial Officers breeds untenable contempt which betrays the distinct place of Judicial Officers,” Odhiambo said.

She added Thursday’s event calls for an urgent review of how court security.

Radical shift

Further, the LSK boss urged members of the public to be gracious in conforming with the Judiciary’s security directives.

“While courts are public places for the enjoyment of all, such enjoyment cannot be guaranteed unless the safety of all users is ascertained,” she said.

Odhiambo argued that the natural effect of Thursday’s shooting has created fear and uncertainty in their safety of Judicial officers while delivering their mandate.

However, she stated that LSK will engage relevant administrative organs to ensure they remain safe and adequately secure as you perform their constitutional duty.

The LSK President invited all legal practitioners across the country to join the Society in a purple ribbon campaign starting from Tuesday 18 June 2024, throughout week, as a mark of solidarity with the Judiciary and in honour of Monica Kivuti.

She added that LSK will communicate a date and time for a nationwide march by their members.

