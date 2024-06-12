Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

NATIONAL NEWS

LSK raises concerns over closure of Directline Assurance company

According to the society’s presidentFaith Odhiambo, the termination of workers’ contracts without notice goes against the employment act.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 11- The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has raised concerns over the closure of Directline Assurance company, saying it brings up legal and ethical questions especially with Public Service Vehicles (PSVs)operating under it.

According to the society’s presidentFaith Odhiambo, the termination of workers’ contracts without notice goes against the employment act.

Ohiambo further stated that the termination of insurance services and without prior notice or procedure goes against the insurance Act.

“The proposed immediate termination of employees without due process or consideration of their rights is a clear violation of the Employment Act,” she said. “Employees are entitled to proper notice, compensation and benefits as stipulated under the law.”

According to Odhiambo, the cessation of all insurance services could negatively affect many Kenyans, policyholders and the transport sector.

“The suspension of all insurance services by Directline Assurance company could leave many policyholders and the transport sector in disarray, this abrupt disruption can lead to significant economic and social consequences, affecting the livelihoods of many Kenyans,” she highlighted.

She noted that even though the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) dismissed the closure, it should find out what challenges the assurance company is facing.

She urged several stakeholders to work together to facilitate a quick resolution of challenges facing the company.

“We will be reaching out to IRA to find out the measures that they are undertaking as well as the ministry because a situation like this brings a whole crisis to the entire industry,” she stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

Hyrance Mwita

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Power embarks on Update Token Metre Yako ahead of Aug deadline

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 – Kenya Power is set to send prepaid customers reset and update codes to upgrade token devices to new vending...

40 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi County Govt to receive largest allocation of Equitable Share in 2024/2025 financial year

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 12 – The Nairobi County Government will receive the lion’s share of the Sh400 billion to be shared among counties. This...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Questions raised how Kisii University was allocated highest KCSE cohort despite insufficient capacity

NAIROBI, Kenya June 11- Members of Parliament have commenced investigations on student placement in various universities as certain higher learning institutions received huge enrollment...

4 hours ago
Gachagua remains steadfast in his mission to unite the Mt. Kenya region by advocating for fair resource allocation through the "one man, one shilling, one vote" campaign. Gachagua remains steadfast in his mission to unite the Mt. Kenya region by advocating for fair resource allocation through the "one man, one shilling, one vote" campaign.

Kenya

Ichung’wah slams Gachagua’s ‘power greed’ as Kenya Kwanza tensions mount

The ongoing tension within Kenya's ruling Kenya Kwanza government stirs recollections of a bitter rift between President Ruto, formerly deputy to his predecessor Uhuru...

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto holds talks with Uhuru on concerns regarding his office, staff

The decision was made during a cabinet meeting where Head of Public Service Felix Koskei was tasked to head the team that will also...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Man masquerading as Spice FM’s host Eric Latiff arraigned

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – A man posing as Spice FM’s host Eric Latiff has been arraigned for impersonation. While appearing before Milimani Principal...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

All electric motorbikes for chiefs and assistants in ambitious climate plan

PS Omollo said the initiative places Chiefs and their Assistants at the centre of the fight against climate change at the grassroots.

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Gachagua hosts 11-year-old Poet Princess of Nakuru for breakfast, Promises to pay her school fees

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his Spouse Pastor Dorcas Rigathi at the Official Residence in Karen, on Tuesday hosted...

22 hours ago