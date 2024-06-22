Connect with us

LSK President Faith Odhiambo

NATIONAL NEWS

LSK issues 3-week ultimatum for DCI, IPOA to unmask Rex Masai's killers

Masai died after sustaining gunshot wounds following shooting blamed on the police. He was participating in demonstrations against the Finance Bill on Thursday.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 22 — The Law Society of Kenya has issued a three-week ultimatum to the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to unmask police officers behind Rex Masai’s death.

In a statement on Tuesday, LSK also demanded the two institutions’ support to reveal officers behind a violent crackdown on protestors.

The society’s President Faith Odhiambo expressed concern over a heavy handed approach to peaceful protestors.

”The demonstrations held on Tuesday and Thursday were largely peaceful, confirming that the protestors were neither interested nor intent on damaging property,” she asserted.

“Despite our several calls for restraint to the police, it is deeply regretful that our bare minimum demand that the police uphold constitutionalism and act within the law in fulfilling their mandate fell on deaf, contemptuous ears,” Odhiambo observed.

The protest made up predominantly of Gen Z demanded for the government to drop the Finance Bill 2024 ruling out any amendments to drop unpopular clauses.

The protestors vowed to continue with their onslaught against the Bill with another round of protest slated for Tuesday.

Former LSK President Nelson Havi, a member of the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA), had earlier on Saturday called on the government to shun brute force on the protestors.

Havi argued that the country has witnessed peaceful p-protests hence not a threat to national security.

As such, he added that every Kenyan has the right to speak out their mind, urging the government to listen to dissenting voices.

“Let the People speak their minds. Let them be free. Free from any bondage. They are not a threat to national security,” he said.

The former LSK boss also called on the police to free all activists arrested during the protest even as he insinuated that it is wrong for the government to deny them legal counsel.

