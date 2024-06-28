Connect with us

At least 22 people were shot dead on June 25, 2024 during day-long protests against the Finance Bill. The deaths were reported in Nairobi and Kisumu.

NATIONAL NEWS

LSK disputes govt figures on lives lost during anti-Finance Bill protests

On Wednesday, the President announced that six people lost their lives, 214 people had been injured, with 95 already treated and released.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – A consortium of human rights organization led by Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) are set to table a report disclosing numbers of protesters who died due to police brutality during the anti-finance bill demonstration.

LSK President Faith Odhiambo disputed the revelations by President William Ruto that only six people had lost their lives during the protests which spiraled across 35 out of 47 counties.

On Wednesday, the President announced that six people lost their lives, 214 people had been injured, with 95 already treated and released from different hospitals contrary to reports that more than 20 people have been confirmed dead.

“We will not allow any of the numbers to be swept under the carpet. We will be working with other human right groups and doctors to collate the number of deaths so that we table the report to IPOA and the public,” Odhiambo said.

The lawyers’ body stated that it will sue Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, Inspector General Japhet Koome and security regional commanders culpable for the lives of Kenyans which were lost in the protests.

Odhiambo condemned reported cases of abductions, questioning why the government was perpetrating extra-judicial killings in the country with concerns of incommunicado arrests. 

“You cannot fake some of these things, government must be held accountable for very blood that has been shed for the finance bill,” she stated.

The LSK President are seeking orders to compel the Attorney General to release the actual figures on Kenyans who lost their lives to IPOA  even as they embark on  a fact finding mission to establish figures of Kenyans who lost their lives during the demonstrations.

“The Attorney General should account and give the numbers to IPOA because he is the adviser of the government hence he should the actual figure or we challenge them with our numbers,” Odhiambo averred.

The Finance Bill 2024, passed by MPs on Tuesday, has sparked widespread outrage, particularly among Kenya’s youth, who feel disproportionately burdened by the proposed tax increases.

Protests have erupted nationwide, with demonstrators calling for the bill’s rejection, arguing it will worsen the economic hardships faced by ordinary Kenyans.

On Thursday, President William Ruto succumbed to pressure by responding to the calls of Kenyans through withdrawing the Bill, sparked widespread outrage, particularly among Kenya’s youth, who protested nationwide calling for the bill’s rejection, arguing it will worsen the economic hardships faced by ordinary Kenyans.

However the protests have continued in some parts of the country including Nairobi with Kenya Defence Forces having been deployed to reinforce security plans in the country.

Violent measures

The High Court on Friday prohibited the National Police Service (NPS) from using excessive force during protests.

In the ruling issued by Justice Mugure Thande, the police have consequently been barred from employing water cannons, tear gas, live ammunition, rubber bullets, or other harsh measures against protestors.

The ruling resulted from a petition filed by lawyer Saitabao Ole Kanchory.

“I find the petitioner has demonstrated that the petition is arguable and not frivolous, he has further demonstrated that it is in the public interest that the orders sought are granted,’ ruled Justice Thande.

Justice Thande further ruled that the police should not use brutal force or any form of violence against protesters.

Additionally, the court issued an order prohibiting the police from committing extrajudicial killings, arrests, abductions, detentions, harassment, intimidation, torture, or any cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment of protesters.

