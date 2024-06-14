Connect with us

LSK President Faith Odhiambo

NATIONAL NEWS

LSK condemns shooting incident at Makadara Law Courts

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 14 – The Law Society of Kenya says it will engage Chief Justice Martha Koome in developing strategies to safeguard the judiciary.

The organisation made the announcement following the shooting of a magistrate at the Makadara Law courts on Thursday.

According to LSK president Faith Odhiambo, court security is a collective responsibility and requires cooperation of all court users and the general public.

“The lax security at court entry points and the frequent disregard for established security protocols are enablers of such horrific events. We call upon all court users to adhere strictly to security procedures to ensure a safe environment for everyone,” she stated.

She called for enhanced security measures within the courts saying that legal disputes can be emotionally charged posing risks to judicial officers and advocates.

“This incident serves as a stark reminder of the pressing need to enhance security measures within our courts. Legal disputes can be highly emotive, and the risks to judicial officers and advocates cannot be understated,” she noted.

She said that it will call for a dialogue with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to develop comprehensive strategies to safe guard the justice system and its practitioners.

“We call upon the Judiciary to cooperate with all the relevant stakeholders to implement robust security measures that protect our courts and the individuals who serve within them,” she said.

She also called for strict adherence to security procedures and the rule of law, highlighting that justice relies heavily on public confidence in the judicial process.

“Access to justice relies heavily on public confidence and certainty in the safety guaranteed by the judicial process. We cannot afford to have lapses in court security that undermine this confidence,” she noted.

Currently, the magistrate and the injured officers are receiving treatment in hospital.

