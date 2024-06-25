LSK Condemns Escalating Police Brutality and Abductions in Kenya As Protesters Shot

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 25 – The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has strongly denounced a wave of extrajudicial killings, police abductions, and torture, expressing grave concern over the escalating incidents.

At least four protesters were shot dead and several others injured when demonstrators stormed Parliament moments after MPs passed the controversial Finance Bill 2024 that seeks to raise taxes.

LSK President Faith Odhiambo highlighted the disturbing trend, disclosing that approximately 50 young Kenyans, including her personal assistant Ernest Nyerere, were reportedly abducted.

She stressed the urgency of finding individuals such as Shadrack Kiprono aka Shad Khalif, Osama Otero, Gabriel Oguda, John Frank Githiaka-Franje, Khalif Kairo, Drey Mwangi, Worldsmith, Hilla254, and others yet to be identified.

Drawing on historical context, Odhiambo invoked the memory of lawyer Argwings K’Odhek, known for his defense of Mau Mau supporters’ rights during Kenya’s colonial era. She criticized some leaders for dismissing the youth’s pivotal role in shaping the nation’s future.

“It appears that some of our leaders perceive this as a passing phase or trivial matter. If so, they must understand that we refuse to be mere pawns in a political game,” she asserted.

The LSK called upon advocates, professional bodies, and all Kenyans to unite in demanding peace and justice, condemning police brutality and calling for accountability.

“This is a rallying call to all advocates, professional bodies, and conscientious Kenyans to stand up for our nation. Let peace prevail, and let justice be our unwavering shield and defender,” the statement concluded.

The society’s plea for accountability follows recent tragic incidents, including the reported deaths of peaceful protesters Rex Kanyike and Evans Kiratu at the hands of police, and the shocking killing of a magistrate by a police chief inspector during court proceedings at Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi.

