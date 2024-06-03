Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

LPG truck bursts into flames near Fedha estate

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 3 – A truck ferrying  Liquefied Petroleum Gas on Monday exploded into flames near a bus terminus near Fedha estate in Nairobi.

According to police, the area was cordoned off and no casualties were reported in the incident.

