Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

DIPLOMACY

Presentation of Credentials, State House, Nairobi.

Published

About The Author

PRESIDENTIAL COMMUNICATION SERVICE

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Gachagua remains steadfast in his mission to unite the Mt. Kenya region by advocating for fair resource allocation through the "one man, one shilling, one vote" campaign. Gachagua remains steadfast in his mission to unite the Mt. Kenya region by advocating for fair resource allocation through the "one man, one shilling, one vote" campaign.

Kenya

Ichung’wah slams Gachagua’s ‘power greed’ as Kenya Kwanza tensions mount

The ongoing tension within Kenya's ruling Kenya Kwanza government stirs recollections of a bitter rift between President Ruto, formerly deputy to his predecessor Uhuru...

14 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto holds talks with Uhuru on concerns regarding his office, staff

The decision was made during a cabinet meeting where Head of Public Service Felix Koskei was tasked to head the team that will also...

19 hours ago
US Ambassador Meg Whitman and President William Ruto share a warm relationship US Ambassador Meg Whitman and President William Ruto share a warm relationship

Kenya

Ambassador Whitman backs President Ruto amid economic criticism and Tax Hikes

The Kenyan government's proposed Finance Bill 2024, which seeks to increase taxes to boost revenue, has faced significant opposition.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto-Kenyatta Tensions Flare Up Over Office Benefits

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 10 – Strains between President William Ruto and his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta have resurfaced, with tensions heightening over office benefits and...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto, Gachagua score D in Infotrak performance rating

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 10 – President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua have scored a D grade in their performance, according to a...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt reduces budget by Sh132.4bn

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 10 – The government has reduced this financial year’s overall budget by Sh132.46 billion from Sh3.981 trillion to Sh3.848 trillion. This...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto signs Division of Revenue Bill into law

The National Government is set to receive Sh2.5 trillion which shall be utilized to fund the recurrent and development expenditure.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto sign Supplementary Appropriation Bill

Recurrent expenditure has increased on the recurrent budget by Sh51.12 billion which negates efforts by President Ruto’s administration to reduce huge wage bill.

2 days ago