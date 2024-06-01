NATIONAL NEWS
LIVE: Kenya marks 61st Madaraka Day commemorating attainment of self-rule
President William Ruto will lead the 61st Madaraka Day celebrations at the Masinde Muliro Stadium in Bungoma. The event themed on agriculture and food security commemorates Kenya’s attainment of self-rule from Britain.
