LIVE: Budget 2024/2025 reading at the National assembly

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has terminated the criminal case against Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula and 23...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – Police have been allowed to detain activist Nuru Okang’a for five day to enable them complete investigations into allegations...
NAIROBI, Kenya, June 13 – Saudi Arabia authorities have extended the deadline for the execution of Kenyan Stephen Munyakho to November 26 amid talks...
Tsavo is made up of two separate parks, Tsavo East National Park and Tsavo West National Park. Tsavo East is the larger of the...
NAIROBI, Kenya, June 13 – Retired president Uhuru Kenyatta is in Nigeria’s Benin city where he is set to take part in the annual Goodluck...
NAIROBI, Kenya, June 13 – In a significant boost to the country’s economic strategy, the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) has endorsed the government’s...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – Kenya Airways (KQ) has been chosen as the only African airline to spearhead the International Air Transport Association (IATA)’s...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – A dormitory housing more than 80 students was Wednesday night burnt down in a fire incident at the Highway...