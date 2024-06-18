Connect with us

Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu was among top judiciary officials at the memorial for Makadara Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti who was shot dead in June 2024 inside the courtroom by a senior police officer aggrieved by her ruling against his wife whose bond ws cancelled. /X.

Litigants Urged to Appeal Judgments, Not Resort to Violence, After Magistrate Kivuti’s Killing

Kivuti was shot on June 13 by a senior police officer disgruntled by her ruling against his wife.

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 18 – Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu has urged litigants to appeal judgments they disagree with, rather than resorting to violence against judicial officers.

This follows the killing of Makadara Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti who was shot dead by a senior police officer aggrieved by a ruling against his wife whose bond was cancelled.

Speaking at a memorial service held at Makadara Law Courts to honour the magistrate, Mwilu emphasized the constitutional role of judicial officers and the need for their respect and protection.

“Judicial officers are only performing their constitutional duties. If you disagree with a judgment, appeal it. Do not kill us,” Mwilu stated, calling for an immediate end to violence against the judiciary.

Mwilu highlighted the long-standing security concerns within the judiciary and urged those responsible for security to take definitive action rather than offer empty reassurances.

“We have had many attacks. But for how long are we going to live like this and do nothing about our lives? Please stop killing us; our lives matter,” she said, addressing the ongoing threats faced by judicial officers and court users.

Overwhelmed with emotions, Mwilu recalled her own experiences with threats and violence, particularly an incident on October 14, 2017, following the nullification of the presidential election. “If I were in my car, I would be dead,” she recounted, highlighting the real dangers faced by those in the judiciary.



The officer is reported to have entered the courtroom and opened fire, injuring Kivuti in the leg and chest.

She succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at the Nairobi Hospital. Three other police officers were injured in the incident as they attempted to subdue the assailant, who was eventually shot dead inside the courtroom.

The tragic event has sparked renewed calls for heightened security measures in court premises to protect judicial officers and other court users.

