Lawmakers Criticize new University Funding model

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 14 – Members of Parliament have raised concerns about the new university funding model, arguing that it may prevent students from poor households from accessing tertiary education.

The National Assembly Education Committee scrutinized the parameters of the Measuring Testing Instrument (MTI), which is used to scientifically determine students’ need levels for scholarships and government loans.

MPs questioned the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), led by Charles Ringera, demanding an explanation of the MTI system and highlighting significant discrepancies in student grading.

“MTI is crucial to both teachers and students. We must address the gaps in this system. This is a national issue that cannot be ignored; the agency must maintain transparency until these problems are resolved,” said committee chair Julius Melly (MP, Tinderet).

Students who are set to join tertiary institutions in September will be able to apply for loans from Saturday.

Issues with the MTI system became evident when it classified an MP’s child as vulnerable, thereby guaranteeing a full scholarship, while a widow’s household was denied the same, being classified as less needy.

“My house help, who is extremely poor, is being graded higher financially, while an MP who is a widow is classified as vulnerable. This is troubling,” stated Clive Gisairo (MP, Kitutu Masaba).

“People often manipulate systems for personal gain. They might provide false information to obtain funding meant for the vulnerable,” added Kasipul Kabondo MP Eve Obara.

Under the new model, funding will be student-centered and allocated based on four levels of need: vulnerable, extremely needy, needy, and less needy.

Lugari MP Malulu Injendi noted that while the new funding formula under the Kenya Kwanza Regime aims to ensure equitable access to tertiary education, its implementation has been flawed.

“Currently, most university entrants are from middle and upper classes. Few students from low-income households qualify,” Injendi said.

School Categorization

MPs also pointed out issues with the grading of schools, especially for children in slum areas attending private schools funded by donors.

According to the MTI, students from these schools receive lower funding scores, as private schools are perceived to cater to wealthier families.

“Schools like Bridge International, where parents pay only Sh 1000, are categorized with high-cost private schools like Pioneer. There is a need to differentiate private schools,” said MP Melly.

HELB CEO Ringera reassured that the new model would not exclude students from low-cost private schools in informal settlements.

“We get this information from Nemis, ensuring private schools in informal settlements are appropriately scored,” Ringera explained.

Poverty Index Parameter

The poverty index parameter also faced criticism for inconsistencies in urban areas. MPs emphasized the need for human verification to accurately assess household poverty.

“The poverty index assumes everyone in Kawangware is poor. But some people in Kawangware are not poor. How is this addressed?” questioned Kibra MP Peter Orero.

Kiambu Woman Representative Anne Wamuratha added, “Children living in Kawangware attend school in Westlands. Westlands primary is a high-cost public school. How do you categorize this?”

HELB CEO Ringera responded that the poverty index parameter is based on data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), though MPs argued that this information is not always verifiable.

“KNBS data suggests generalities. My constituency is labeled as hardship, but not everyone there is poor,” Melly stated.

The MTI uses eight variables, including parents’ background, gender, course type, marginalization, disability, family size, and composition.

These variables are combined to determine household needs and appropriate funding.

Under the MTI, students from wealthy backgrounds will receive more loans than scholarships, while those less well-off will receive more scholarships than loans.

