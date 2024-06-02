Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Kwale County headquarters/FILE

County News

Kwale reviews Muguka charges to Sh300,000 in Finance Bill

Achani said the rate proposed under the County Finance Bill 2024/2025 will support efforts to discourage the uptake of the cathonine-active stimulant.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 2 -­- Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani has announced a planned increase in charges for the entry of lorries ferrying Muguka from Sh10,000 to Sh300,000.

Achani said the rate proposed under the County Finance Bill 2024/2025 will support efforts to discourage the uptake of the cathonine-active stimulant.

“We have already passed the Finance bill and it is awaiting my approval for it to be a law. Anyone coming into Kwale County with a lorry of Muguka will have to pay Sh 300,000,” Achani while addressing a public meeting on Saturday.

She asserted that by making the crop unaffordable for the majority of consumers, the price increase would ensure that the consumption of Muguka is controlled

“We have set the prices so that, even if Muguka reaches the County and sells, the person who cannot purchase it,” Achani Added.

Achani denied claims that she had supported the Muguka trade, arguing that the crop had done more harm than good for Kwale residents.

She also urged locals to fight the use of other drugs, like bhang and other illegal substances.

Achani was drawn to the Muguka debate after she declined to ban ist sale following similar action by her colleagues in Mombasa, Kilifi and Taita Taveta.

The bans were declared unlawful by a court sitting in Embu where Muguka traders filed an urgent suit challenging the move.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

President William Ruto subsequently declared government support for the Muguka-producing counties of Embu and Meru.

Ruto tasks Kilimo House to lead consultations on Muguka Regulations

About The Author

Mercy Sowek

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AGRICULTURE

Ruto tasks Kilimo House to lead consultations on Muguka Regulations

In a statement on Monday, Ruto insisted Muguka, a substance containing still cathinone, is a variety of Miraa and is a scheduled crop under...

5 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Embu to petition against Muguka ban in Mombasa, Kilifi

Traders and farmers expressed concern they stand to lose their livelihoods if the decision is not rescinded.

May 25, 2024

Top stories

Diani Reef donates foodstuff for drought victims in Kwale County

KWALE, Kenya Dec 27 – Diani Reef Beach Resort and Spa has donated foodstuff and other items to in aid of drought victims in...

December 27, 2022

County News

Achani bags Kwale governorship becoming first female county chief at the coast

Also in the race against Achani who has served as Deputy Governor for two five-year terms under Governor Salim Mvurya was former Kenya Ports...

August 13, 2022