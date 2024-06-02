Kwale reviews Muguka charges to Sh300,000 in Finance Bill

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 2 -­- Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani has announced a planned increase in charges for the entry of lorries ferrying Muguka from Sh10,000 to Sh300,000.

Achani said the rate proposed under the County Finance Bill 2024/2025 will support efforts to discourage the uptake of the cathonine-active stimulant.

“We have already passed the Finance bill and it is awaiting my approval for it to be a law. Anyone coming into Kwale County with a lorry of Muguka will have to pay Sh 300,000,” Achani while addressing a public meeting on Saturday.

She asserted that by making the crop unaffordable for the majority of consumers, the price increase would ensure that the consumption of Muguka is controlled

“We have set the prices so that, even if Muguka reaches the County and sells, the person who cannot purchase it,” Achani Added.

Achani denied claims that she had supported the Muguka trade, arguing that the crop had done more harm than good for Kwale residents.

She also urged locals to fight the use of other drugs, like bhang and other illegal substances.

Achani was drawn to the Muguka debate after she declined to ban ist sale following similar action by her colleagues in Mombasa, Kilifi and Taita Taveta.

The bans were declared unlawful by a court sitting in Embu where Muguka traders filed an urgent suit challenging the move.

President William Ruto subsequently declared government support for the Muguka-producing counties of Embu and Meru. Ruto tasks Kilimo House to lead consultations on Muguka Regulations

