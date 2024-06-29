KSL student leader found in Murang’a after reported abduction

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 — Kenya School of Law (KSL) Student Governing Council President Joshua Okayo has been found near Margua River in Murang’a County following his reported abduction.

Okayo was reportedly abducted by police on Wednesday in Rongai Kajiado County.

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo said Okayo was receiving medical attention at Avenue Hospital in Thika under close observation due to the psychological trauma resulting from torture.

Odhiambo also confirmed that Regis Wanjala, another student who also went missing on the same day, had been found in a tea plantation in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

“We have confirmation that two comrades have been dumped at unknown locations after their abductions. Joshua Okayo was dumped somewhere in Murang’a after being abducted in Rongai on Wednesday,” she said on Friday.

“Regis Wanjala who was abducted on the same day was also found dumped in a tea plantation in Ruiru. The two are safe but currently receiving medical attention and are still shaken up from the ordeal. We shall find recourse for these unfortunate actions of police. Justice be our shield and defender.”

Odhiambo called for the immediate release of protesters in detention and urged accountability from law enforcement authorities.

She strongly condemned the abduction, noting that such tactics aim to intimidate the youth.

