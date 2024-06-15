Connect with us

CJ Martha Koome/FILE/Judiciary Media Service

NATIONAL NEWS

Koome pledges solidarity with Kivuti’s family, urges sensitivity

Kivuti who was injured in a gun incident during an active court session on Thursday succumbed to gunshot wounds.

Published

NAIROBI,Kenya, Jun 15 — Chief Justice Martha Koome has promised to stand in solidarity with Makadara Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti’s family following her demise.

She died at the Nairobi Hospital where she was admitted for specialised treatment.

CJ Koome called on Kenyans to exercise compassion during the mourning period.

 “The Judiciary family stands in solidarity during this deeply traumatic time and calls for sensitivity and compassion as we share in grief,” she stated.

The CJ promised a comprehensive statement by the Judiciary Leadership Team.

Kivuti had been shot and injured in the leg and chest by an senior police officer from Londiani who stormed the courtroom. She was rushed to Metropolitan Hospital and later moved to Nairobi Hospital where she succumbed.

The incident unraveled when Samson Kipchirchir Kipruto, 55, an OCS Londiani Police Station, entered inside the court through the magistrate’s door and fired shots towards the magistrate injuring her on the chest and left hip.

He was countered and fatally shot by a fellow officer who was in the court. In the process three officers were injured.

The officer’s wife, one Jennifer Wairimu, 48 was an accused in a case of obtaining money by false pretense amounting toSh 2.9 million.

She had pleaded with the court to be released out on cash bail, which the court cancelled on the fateful day angering the husband.

