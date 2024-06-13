Connect with us

Chief Justice Martha Koome/CFM/Moses Muoki

NATIONAL NEWS

Koome promises court-specific security protocols following Makadara incident

Koome said the Judiciary will institute urgent security measures aimed at bolstering the safety of judicial officers and court users.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 — Chief Justice Martha Koome has promised a comprehensive review of the security architecture around courts to address emerging security threats.

In a statement following a shooting incident at Nairobi’s Makadara Law Courts where an unassigned police officer stormed the courtroom and shot a Magistrate, Koome said the Judiciary will institute urgent security measures aimed at bolstering the safety of judicial officers and court users.

During Thursday’s incident, a senior police officer shot at Principal Magistrate Monicah Kivuti, and three police officers who responded to the incident, causing them varying degrees of injuries.

“The Judiciary Police Unit, in consultation with the Office of the Inspector General, will ensure that persons are not allowed to access court premises while armed, with the exception of officers properly accredited to provide security at specified court stations,” Koome declared.

She said the Makadara Law Courts will remain closed until Monday, June 17, to facilitate security reinforcement.

In the interim, all matters will be heard virtually, with those requiring physical appearance relocated to the Milimani Law Courts.

Koome said the closure underscores the immediate need for a review of security protocols and infrastructure.

The Chief Justice also emphasized the importance of secure infrastructure, considering Makadara Law Courts was operating from a makeshift structure, which lacked adequate space and facilities.

“We continue to call upon the National Assembly and the National Treasury to prioritize adequate funding to facilitate the development of appropriate court infrastructure across the country,” she said.

Chief Justice Koome called for an urgent meeting of the National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ) to discuss the incident and adopt measures to prevent future threats.

She praised police officers who responded to the attack for their swift response.

“We thank the gallant officers who responded to this attack and were injured in the process,” Chief Justice Koome said.

Koome restated the Judiciary’s committment to ensuring the sanctity of courtrooms is upheld and that the rights of Kenyans to access justice are protected.

