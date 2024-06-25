Connect with us

Kisumu anti-Finance Bill protestors carry coffins through the streets castigating President Ruto

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Jun 25 – Hundreds of protesters in Kisumu walked through the streets carrying mock coffins castigating President William Ruto’s regime.

The coffin coloured in United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party colours was carried by youths chanting anti slogans for finance bill 2024.

“The protest will go on until this government listens to us,” said Benard Odinga.

Odinga, a member of UDA party says the government has lied to the people.

The protestors say the coffin is a symbol of lack of confidence in Ruto’s government.

Police have had a hard time trying to contain the protestors who are emerging from different streets.

Others attempted to break into Khetias supermarket located on Jomo Kenyatta highway.

Tear gas canisters were lobbed at the protesters who had used hackshaw to cut padlocks of the supermarket doors.

Tension still remains high as businesses remain closed.

