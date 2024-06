0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 – A recent survey by Infotrak has once again placed Kithure Kindiki as the top performing cabinet secretary with a B mean grade.

According to the study, communication, competency and service delivery were among the areas that Kindiki performed well.

He was closely followed by his Sports and Defence counterparts Ababu Namwamba and Aden Duale who both scored C in various areas.

