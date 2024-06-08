Kindiki sustains pushback on Gachagua-backed Limuru III revenue push

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has dismissed the One-Man, One-Vote, One-Shilling push led by an alliance of Mt Kenya politicians as unscientific and detrimental to national interests.

Kindiki unleashed his latest criticism on the clamor supported by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in his latest tweet on the subject, seen as a veiled jab at the DP who is under siege from a section of lawmakers in the ruling party for championing “tribal politics”.

He argued the campaign, adopted at the Limuru III conference convened by allies of former President Uhuru Kenyatta, would have detrimental effects on the region in the long term.

“Proponents of the man-vote-shilling mantra neither understand its implications for Kenya’s future, nor do they fathom its long-term impact on the parts of Kenya they purport will benefit from it,” Kindiki said Friday.

“The cliché is neither a scientific principle nor is it an economic model of any kind.”

Kindiki stated the campaign “picked from casual banter” will fail when juxtaposed with the country’s constitutional ideals and values.

He insisted that the Constitution provides for the prosperity of every region in the country adding not part of the country should grow at the expense of the other.

“The destiny and success of Kenya is inextricably linked to the destiny and success of each part of Kenya,” he said.

National unity

Kindiki’s remarks on Friday came just a week after he launched another salvo at Gachagua, emphasising President William Ruto’s Madaraka Day message on national unity.

“The mobilisation and incitement of ethnic communities against each other is a barbaric, cruel and dangerous political misadventure that poses grave danger to our Country’s future,” Kindiki asserted, in an apparent reference to an unraveling contest in the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA). Ethnic mobilisation is barbaric, cruel and dangerous misadventure: Kindiki

“Grateful to President Ruto for reminding us in his address to the Nation today, to eschew ethnic politics as the sure way of shielding ourselves from taking the slippery path of hate that has destroyed many countries,” he said.

The Limuru III campaign received the backing of Azimio Leader Raila Odinga who assured conveners of the conference of his support during a meeting on Thursday.

”In devolution, we talked about equity in the sharing of resources. That means we take count of the number of people while sharing resources,” Odinga said when he met a caucus led by Jeremiah Kioni.

He faulted opponents of the campaign for misrepresenting the One-Man, One-Vote, One-Shilling clamour “as if it is discriminating against some parts of our country”.

“Nothing could be further from the truth,” Odinga said at Chungwa House.

Azimio backing

Odinga cited disparities with the government-funded bursary scheme under the Constituency Development Fund which he said favors some regions at the expense of others.

A section of leaders from the Mount Kenya region led by NARC Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua convened in Limuru in a gathering that saw them resolve to champion the One-Man, One-Vote, One-Shilling revenue allocation formula.

The proposal sparked a heated debate across the political divide pitting Gachagua against President Ruto’s allies who have labeled him ethnically biased.

President Ruto’s Chief Economic Advisor David Ndii, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, and Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria have faulted the proposal noting other regions such as the coast contribute significant taxable revenue to the State compared to Mt Kenya.

The DP responded to mounting criticism on Friday urging leaders to stop vilifying him over his stance on the One Man-One Vote-one shilling push.

While welcoming public support on the issue by Odinga and DAP-Kenya party leader Eugene Wamalwa, Gachagua maintained that he was entitled to his opinion.

“The fact that I am deputy president does not extinguish my right as a Kenyan as per the constitution to have an opinion. But that opinion is not a command,” he said.

”There is no need for hatred and abuse because of views,” he said.

