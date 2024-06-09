Kindiki says Gachagua ‘out of order’ for pursuing sectarian ethnic interests

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya June 9 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has strongly weighed in on the political stand-off involving Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who has faced criticism for advocating Mount Kenya unity and revenue share.

Kindiki said that while regional unity is important in any part of the country, Gachagua is out of order in seeking “ethnic sectarian interests” while holding a national office.

“Open and direct involvement in pursuing ethnic or other sectarian interests while holding a national office whose services are for the defense of the national interest is unconstitutional and a violation of public trust,” Kindiki said Sunday, even as Gachagua vowed to continue championing the interests of his Mount Kenya region.

As the symbol of national unity, Kindiki emphasized, the President and his principal assistant have the constitutional duty to lead in forging a national identity and sense of belonging, and to harmonize sub-national interests for the collective good of Kenya.

“The role of uniting families, villages, communities, and other sub-national identities belongs to elders and lower category public leaders whose jurisdictional mandate is limited to the sub-national interests of the group or identity being united,” he added.

Gachagua touched off a political storm last month when he vowed to champion the One-Man-One-Vote-One-Shilling revenue-sharing formula, saying Mount Kenya deserves to get its fair share due to its large population.

This has left him isolated as leaders from various regions accused him of ignoring the rest of the country to champion for interests of his own community.

The war of words among Mount Kenya leaders over Gachagua’s calls for unity intensified over the weekend.

On Sunday, President Ruto emphasized that leaders should stop promoting tribal politics.

“We are blessed as a nation, and the time for ethnic politics is over. Countries like Sudan, DRC, and Haiti are looking up to us,” said Ruto. He urged elected leaders to avoid tribal politics and treat one another with respect.

“Our unity is our strength! As a country, we need to move forward united. I intend to keep my promise on mentoring our young leaders so that they can become better because that is the surest way for us to have a greater nation tomorrow. Let us respect each other as leaders and work together for our country,” he urged, vowing to continue mentoring young leaders, including Ndindi Nyoro, who is seen as a potential successor to Gachagua as Mount Kenya spokesman.

Laikipia East Member of Parliament Mwangi Kiunjuri criticized the Deputy President, arguing that if Gachagua wanted to push for the one-man, one-vote, one-shilling campaign, he should use proper channels, such as Parliament.

“I have heard people call us collaborators, betrayers, and traitors. Where there is a traitor, there is a master. If you call me a traitor, a traitor for who? It’s me who started the one-man, one-vote, one-shilling initiative. This can only happen through a referendum or in the National Assembly and not in the streets,” said Kiunjuri.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria, who coined the One-Man-One-Vote One-Shilling phrase, is also opposed to Gachagua’s position, saying Mt. Kenya region remains steadfast in its support for the Kenya Kwanza government.

Speaking at the same church service, Kuria emphasized the critical role the region’s votes played in bringing the ruling Kenya Kwanza government to power. He noted that while the region remains committed to the coalition, individuals who wish to leave are free to do so.

“Our people fought hard for this government. As members of the UDA party, we formed the Kenya Kwanza government, and we would be foolish to let others take away what we have built together. Even women don’t walk away from their homes during harvest time,” Kuria said.

He cautioned leaders from the Mt. Kenya region to ensure they benefit from the government, noting that some leaders are eager to reap the rewards of the region’s investments without having contributed. “Let us be careful because if some of us decide to leave, there are people strategically waiting for that opportunity to benefit greatly from what we have worked hard for,” he added.

However, proponents like Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga insist the mountain has no apologies to make and should be included in the national development agenda without facing accusations of tribalism.

“As the Mt. Kenya region, we voted with about three million votes, so no one should count for us those who have positions in government because it’s not enough. All we want is equality,” said Kahiga.

He dismissed claims that President William Ruto was working alone, reiterating that all developments in the Mt. Kenya region were joint initiatives between the Head of State and his deputy, thus calling for unity among all leaders irrespective of their position.

“The government is for both Dr. Ruto and Gachagua and let it be known that all development in the Mt. Kenya region involves the Deputy President,” Kahiga said.

Governors Irungu Kang’ata of Murang’a County and Muthomi Njuki of Tharaka Nithi County have called for a national dialogue to create a harmonized framework for resource sharing that benefits all Kenyans.

Speaking on Sunday at a church service in Nakuru, Kang’ata emphasized the need for leaders to unite Kenyans through a balanced sharing formula.

“I see debates about ‘one man, one shilling, one vote’ and ‘one kilometer, one shilling, one vote.’ My view is, let’s combine both and make it ‘one God, one aim, one destiny,’” said Kang’ata.

Kang’ata continued, expressing his belief that leaders can combat poverty, create prosperity, and foster community unity. “We need to build a society where every Kenyan is happy, regardless of where they live. It is our duty as leaders to unite the citizens,” he added.

Njuki supported Kang’ata’s suggestion, stressing that leaders should engage in dialogue to provide unity across different counties. “With the wisdom of leaders, it is possible to have a formula that can equalize everyone and ensure every Kenyan benefits,” Njuki stated.

Njuki further emphasized that a balanced formula could be achieved through parliamentary debate, ensuring equitable distribution of resources. The two leaders’ remarks come in response to the heated political discussions sparked by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s advocacy for the “One Man, One Vote, One Shilling” formula to benefit the Mt. Kenya region.

