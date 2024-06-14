GetIT411: CS KINDIKI declares a public holiday on Monday to mark Eid-Al-Adha, one of the two main Islamic holidays observed annually. www.capitalfm.co.ke
Kindiki declares Eid-Al-Adha holiday on Monday
Deputy Government Spokesperson Gabriel Muthuma endorsed Kindiki's remarks amid mixed sentiments by observers who characterised them as a veiled jab at Gachagua.
Residents of the counties of Bungoma, Kakamega, Vihiga and Trans Nzoia with a combined of population of around six million people are expected to...
Kindiki stated that forging close working relations would further play a critical role towards improving the welfare of the men and women in uniform.
NAIROBI Kenya, May 17 – The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) has filed a suit against Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kinidki and his environment...
Speaking Tuesday when he received Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), at the Port of Mombasa, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said the security equipment will...
CS Kindiki said that 684,500 passports have already been collected by their owners.
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7-Interior Cabinet secretary Kithure Kindiki has lauded the decision to include the transitioning of the Dadaab and Kakuma refugee camps into...
Kindiki has mandated National Government Administration Officers (NGAO), supervised by respective County Security Committees(CSC), to establish more temporary shelter points to accommodate the rising...