KICC management hails ruling affirming govt ownership of disputed land

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 3 – The Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) management has lauded the High Court’s decision confirming that the government is the rightful owner of the land on which the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) stands.

The ruling resolved a protracted legal dispute and opens the door to renewed efforts to enhance the financial performance of this national landmark for the benefit of all Kenyans.

KICC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) James Mwaura expressed relief at the resolution of this longstanding issue, which has been his priority since his appointment in March 2024.

“This decision paves the way for us to focus on accelerating the strategic efforts to enhance the profitability of this iconic building, and grow Kenya’s Conference Tourism,” he said.

The Environment and Land Court, presided over by Justice Jacqueline Mogeni, ruled that the land was unlawfully acquired by the Kenya African National Union (KANU) in May 1969.

The court revoked the title issued to KANU and declared that the Ministry of Tourism is the lawful owner of the land.

“The allocation of the property to KANU without following legal procedure is unlawful and illegal,” stated Justice Mogeni.

She noted that KANU failed to present evidence of the legal procedure by which the public land was alienated and allocated to the party. The commissioner of lands, she emphasized, had no authority to allocate the property to KANU.

Mwaura further expressed gratitude to the government of Kenya led by the Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife Alfred Mutua for the support in securing the deed.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He added that previous managements tried to secure the title deed in vain but he is glad that this has now been sorted out.

KANU had filed the case before the Environment and Land Court in 2020, seeking to reclaim the land, arguing that it had been allocated to the party in May 1969 by the commissioner of lands.

The party maintained that it held an indefeasible title to the land under Section 26 of the Land Registration Act, No. 3 of 2012, and contended that the government’s takeover in February 2003 was unlawful and uncompensated.

Justice Mogeni’s ruling clarified that the government repossessed the plot in 1971 and subsequently allocated funds to complete the building, which was officially opened by Kenya’s first president, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, in September 1973.

Despite KANU’s claims, the court affirmed that the government had managed and maintained the complex with public funds.

This landmark ruling marks a significant step in securing the future of the KICC, allowing it to serve its intended purpose as a premier convention center and a symbol of national pride.

About The Author