KICC endorses govt initiative to establish Kenya as leading MICE destination

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 13 – In a significant boost to the country’s economic strategy, the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) has endorsed the government’s recent initiative to establish Kenya as a leading destination for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE).

KICC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) James Mwaura hailed President William Ruto’s directive from a cabinet meeting on June 11, 2024, emphasizing the crucial timing for Kenya to enhance this sector.

Mwaura highlighted the country’s advancements in conferencing facilities and the revitalized KICC’s capabilities, including its capacity to host up to 6,000 guests in its courtyard and 4,000 in the Tsavo Ballroom, with parking for 1,000 cars.

The iconic 28-story building has already made strides, hosting over 50 heads of state and 23,000 delegates for major events since April, which have generated approximately Ksh. 8.6 billion for the economy.

The events include the IDA 21 Heads of State Summit, the 59th Group Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the African Development Bank, and the Africa Soil Health and Fertilizer Summit.

Looking ahead, Kenya is poised to host the Blueinvest Africa Forum in July 2024 and the World Congress of the International Union of Forest Research Organization (IUFRO) in August 2024.

These conferences align with Kenya’s foreign policy goals on climate change adaptation and the blue economy.

Additionally, Kenya will mark World Kiswahili Day alongside East African Community (EAC) member states from July 5-7, 2024, highlighting the cultural significance of the language.

Mwaura emphasized that such prominent events enhance Kenya’s status as a preferred MICE destination.

According to the International Congress and Conventions Association (ICCA), Kenya rose to third place in Africa in 2023, a significant leap from ninth in 2022.

South Africa led with 98 conferences, followed by Rwanda with 32, and Kenya with 21.

Globally, Kenya moved up to the 58th position in 2023 from 80th in 2022, with Nairobi rising to the 111th position from 292nd.

These advancements support KICC’s ongoing review of its five-year strategic plan (2023-2028) and benefit from the introduction of visa-free entry under the Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) framework, simplifying international attendance at events in Kenya.

“The MICE sector is a key contributor to Kenya’s economic growth, as outlined in the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA). We aim to increase international MICE visitors from 110,000 in 2015 to one million by 2030, boosting MICE earnings from Ksh. 17 billion (USD 157 million) in 2015 to Ksh. 40 billion (USD 370 million) by 2030,” said Mwaura.

