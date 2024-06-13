Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Nairobi/fFILE

NATIONAL NEWS

KICC endorses govt initiative to establish Kenya as leading MICE destination

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 13 – In a significant boost to the country’s economic strategy, the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) has endorsed the government’s recent initiative to establish Kenya as a leading destination for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE).

KICC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) James Mwaura hailed President William Ruto’s directive from a cabinet meeting on June 11, 2024, emphasizing the crucial timing for Kenya to enhance this sector.

Mwaura highlighted the country’s advancements in conferencing facilities and the revitalized KICC’s capabilities, including its capacity to host up to 6,000 guests in its courtyard and 4,000 in the Tsavo Ballroom, with parking for 1,000 cars.

The iconic 28-story building has already made strides, hosting over 50 heads of state and 23,000 delegates for major events since April, which have generated approximately Ksh. 8.6 billion for the economy.

The events include the IDA 21 Heads of State Summit, the 59th Group Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the African Development Bank, and the Africa Soil Health and Fertilizer Summit.

Looking ahead, Kenya is poised to host the Blueinvest Africa Forum in July 2024 and the World Congress of the International Union of Forest Research Organization (IUFRO) in August 2024.

These conferences align with Kenya’s foreign policy goals on climate change adaptation and the blue economy.

Additionally, Kenya will mark World Kiswahili Day alongside East African Community (EAC) member states from July 5-7, 2024, highlighting the cultural significance of the language.

Mwaura emphasized that such prominent events enhance Kenya’s status as a preferred MICE destination.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

According to the International Congress and Conventions Association (ICCA), Kenya rose to third place in Africa in 2023, a significant leap from ninth in 2022.
South Africa led with 98 conferences, followed by Rwanda with 32, and Kenya with 21.

Globally, Kenya moved up to the 58th position in 2023 from 80th in 2022, with Nairobi rising to the 111th position from 292nd.

These advancements support KICC’s ongoing review of its five-year strategic plan (2023-2028) and benefit from the introduction of visa-free entry under the Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) framework, simplifying international attendance at events in Kenya.

“The MICE sector is a key contributor to Kenya’s economic growth, as outlined in the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA). We aim to increase international MICE visitors from 110,000 in 2015 to one million by 2030, boosting MICE earnings from Ksh. 17 billion (USD 157 million) in 2015 to Ksh. 40 billion (USD 370 million) by 2030,” said Mwaura.

About The Author

IRENE MWANGI

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Airways to lead Sustainable Aviation Fuel Initiative in Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – Kenya Airways (KQ) has been chosen as the only African airline to spearhead the International Air Transport Association (IATA)’s...

51 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Dormitory housing 80 students at Highway Secondary school razed

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – A dormitory housing more than 80 students was Wednesday night burnt down in a fire incident at the Highway...

54 mins ago

CITY HALL

Sakaja breaches Sh12.1bn revenue record set by Kidero City Hall

Nairobi Revenue Office surpassed the record at 12.30pm on Wednesday when revenues sailed past the Kidero-era milestone.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ichungwah: Reason why Gachagua was denied military aircrafts

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 13 – In a surprising turn of events, it has emerged that the Ministry of Defence, under the leadership of Cabinet...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Shame and disgrace’ MPs hit out at Gachagua for boarding plane carrying own luggage

NAIROBI, Kenya June 13 – The perceived simmering conflict between President William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua over differing opinions on Kenya Kwanza...

2 hours ago

County News

Taita Taveta launches Sh2mn roadside tree planting covering 275km

The initiative funded through Financing Locally Led Climate Action (FLLoCA) domiciled in the National Treasury has identified the Kassod tree, locally known as mlezenyi,...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Several people trapped after 4-storey building collapses in Mathare

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 12 – A search an rescue is currently underway for five people believed to have been trapped after a four-storey building...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt intensifying fight against against counterfeit medicine, Gachagua says

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jun 12 – The Government is intensifying the fight against the sale of fake and counterfeit medicines to rid the country of...

19 hours ago