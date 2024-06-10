Kenyatta’s office has only received Sh28mn – Kanze Dena

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 – The office of the fourth president Uhuru Kenyatta now says it has only received Sh28 million out of the Sh655 million allocated during the 2022/2023 financial year

Speaking during a press conference, Director of Communication Kanze Derna stated that this is approximately 4.4 percent of the total budget allocated for that year.

She raised concern over what she termed as a failure by the government to address the constitutional needs of the retired head of state.

She was speaking during a press conference where she sort to set the record straight on the state of affairs at Kenyatta’s office.

