NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyatta’s office has only received Sh28mn – Kanze Dena

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 – The office of the fourth president Uhuru Kenyatta now says it has only received Sh28 million out of the Sh655 million allocated during the 2022/2023 financial year

Speaking during a press conference, Director of Communication Kanze Derna stated that this is approximately 4.4 percent of the total budget allocated for that year.

She raised concern over what she termed as a failure by the government to address the constitutional needs of the retired head of state.

She was speaking during a press conference where she sort to set the record straight on the state of affairs at Kenyatta’s office.

