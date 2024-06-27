Kenya’s TSC Opens Appeals for 742 Intern Teachers; Promises Permanent Contracts and Promotions Amidst Financial Boost

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 27 – The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has initiated an appeal process for 742 intern teachers dismissed due to a recent work boycott, announced CEO Dr. Macharia.

Dr. Macharia outlined plans to secure permanent jobs and pensionable contracts for junior secondary school (JSS) intern teachers currently serving in schools. Additionally, she revealed that more teachers will be promoted during the 2024/2025 financial year.

“We thank the Government for allocating us sh1 billion to promote additional teachers and address backlog,” Dr. Macharia stated.

“As principals, I urge you to encourage eligible teachers in your schools to apply for vacancies once advertised,” she elaborated.

Dr. Macharia warmly welcomed the 545 newly promoted principals attending their first meeting and pledged to promote new teachers in the next academic year. She commended all teachers for their efficient work ensuring smooth operations throughout the academic year.

Addressing senior school principals, Dr. Macharia emphasized the importance of preparing adequately for the incoming crop of students expected to complete their JSS level next year.

“However, as Heads of Institutions, you play a critical role in service delivery, particularly to teachers,” she reminded them.

Dr. Macharia stressed the importance of ensuring timely payroll processing for newly recruited teachers, avoiding salary arrears, overpayments, and delays.

